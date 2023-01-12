Global Fashion Brands Exploiting Bangladeshi Workers: Study | Fashion industry news





A study of 1,000 clothing factories found that some fashion companies engaged in unfair practices, including H&M, Lidl and GAP.

Major international fashion brands, including Zara, H&M and GAP, are exploiting workers in Bangladesh’s garment industry, with some engaging in unfair practices and underpaying suppliers, according to a study released Wednesday. production cost. The study which surveyed 1,000 Bangladeshi factories making garments for global brands and retailers during the COVID pandemic found that many were being paid the same price despite the global pandemic and rising costs. According to published study by the University of Aberdeen and advocacy group Transform Trade. These unfair business practices impacted supplier employment practices, leading to employee turnover, job losses and lower wages, according to the study. Of the 1,138 brands/retailers cited in the study, 37% were reported to have engaged in unfair practices, including Zaras Inditex, H&M, Lidl, GAP, New Yorker, Primark, Next and others. The study also found that one in five factories have struggled to pay the legal minimum wage since reopening after the March and April 2020 lockdown. The fashion industry must change. Check out the results of a survey of 1,000 Bangladeshi factories by Transform Trade and the University of Aberdeen: https://t.co/yEcfhJr6LP pic.twitter.com/fsUR4nNdCG Transform Trade (@transformtrade_) January 10, 2023 It also found that some companies demanded price reductions for clothes ordered before the pandemic began in March 2020, while others refused to budge on prices, despite soaring costs and runaway inflation. . The report included responses from some companies. Inditex said it has guaranteed payment for all orders already placed and in production and worked with financial institutions to facilitate loans to suppliers on favorable terms. German supermarket chain Lidl said it takes the accusations very seriously, adding that it takes its responsibility to workers in Bangladesh and other countries where our suppliers produce very seriously and is committed to ensuring the compliance with fundamental social standards throughout the supply chain. Primark said that due to the pandemic, it made the incredibly difficult decision in March 2020 to cancel all orders that had not yet been delivered. The study recommended the establishment of a fashion watchdog which would help to combat unfair practices by ensuring that buyers/retailers cannot pass disproportionate and inappropriate risks onto their suppliers and that retailers and brands comply with standards of fair business practices. In August, Bangladesh’s garment industry faced a double whammy as global demand slowed and a domestic energy crisis threatened to thwart the country’s pandemic recovery. In the same month, major global retailers agreed a two-year pact with garment workers and factory owners in Bangladesh, extending a pre-existing deal that makes retailers liable if their factories fail to meet safety standards. labor including retail giants H&M, Inditex, Fast Retailings Uniqlo, Hugo Boss and Adidas. Worker exploitation and poor workplace safety standards were highlighted after the 2013 Rana Plaza complex collapse that killed more than 1,100 garment workers, the deadliest incident in the history of the clothing industry. The European Union has warned consumers to stop using their clothes as disposable items and said it plans to tackle the polluting use of mass fast fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/11/fashion-brands-paid-less-than-production-cost-to-bangladesh-firms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos