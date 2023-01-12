Golden Globes Men’s Fashion Moments – WWD

BOLD STYLING: The Golden Globes returned to full capacity on Tuesday night, bringing with them a range of standout red carpet looks, particularly for the men.

Male celebrities like Austin Butler, Billy Porter, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Pope and more brought their A of Fashion sets to the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, with some going the classic menswear route and others seeking bold and couture looks to make an impression on onlookers.

Porter had arguably one of the most standout looks in menswear on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Emmy-winning actor attended the awards show wearing a custom-made hot pink velvet tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano. The dress nodded to one of Porter’s most famous looks – the hybrid tuxedo ballgown also designed by Siriano that the actor wore to the 2019 Oscars.

As famous fashion stylists predicted, many male celebrities opted for a modernized and classic look for their Golden Globes red carpet outfits, with stars incorporating modern design elements with their classic suits or tuxedos. This was seen on the likes of Eddie Redmayne, who wore a custom Valentino black suit jacket paired with an oversized floral pin; Pope, who wore a leather suit from Dolce & Gabbana, and Tyler James Williams, who wore a cropped, baggy suit from Amiri.

Tyler James Williams at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Many celebrities also did not hesitate to choose the color this year. Take Seth Rogen, who wore a peach-colored Dior tuxedo; Barry Keoghan, who wore a powder blue double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit, and Garfield, who looked in a casual burnt orange Zegna suit worn over a black shirt.

Though more male celebrities are turning to creative style options, some have stuck to their classic Golden Globes itineraries, like Butler in a black Gucci tuxedo; Matt Bomer in a dark purple velvet Ralph Lauren tuxedo and Henry Golding in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

With the breadth of menswear looks seen at the Golden Globes, it’s likely viewers will continue to see a wide range of standout fashions throughout the 2023 awards season. — LAYLA ILCHI

ESTABLISHMENT : Hanro calls Manhattan’s Upper East Side home.

The Swiss lingerie and nightwear brand quietly opened a new store at 1200 Madison Avenue in Manhattan last fall, marking the brand’s second store in New York and third in the United States.

Inside Hanro’s new store in New York. Courtesy picture

“The Upper East Side in Manhattan has the highest density of Hanro customers in the United States,” said Stephan Hohmann, the company’s general manager, explaining the decision to move to the neighborhood. “With the new store, we have succeeded in providing our customers with an ideal location to discover our entire product range in person.”

The 1,200-square-foot boutique embodies the theme of “less is more,” Hohmann continued, with its large, open format that puts the product at the center of the experience.

“The reduced design and clarity of the collection has so far garnered very positive feedback from our customers,” he said.

The Upper East Side store marks the company’s 13th location worldwide. Additional stores can be found in Beverly Hills, New York’s Chelsea district, Munich, London, Amsterdam, Rome, Vienna, Dubai, and Gstaad, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Hanro, which dates back to 1884, is booming. In addition to the store in the United States, the company is also investing in the renovation of its stores in Vienna, Munich and Switzerland. —KELLIE ELL

SCHEDULE TO BE DETERMINED: For much of the industry, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s suite of sustainability tools has been the measurement method of choice.

As previously reported, the tools are due for independent review this year, an announcement that coincided with the pause of its consumer transparency program following allegations of greenwashing by the Norwegian Environmental Protection Authority. the consumption. A Wednesday announcement from the SAC detailed the expectations and timeline for the exam.

“Of course, it’s important to be clear that the full suite of tools is still very active and available to all users,” Higg Index Vice President Jeremy Lardeau said in a blog post. Wednesday. “The review is ongoing to ensure continuous improvement; the context in which the tools are used continues to evolve, and with it the tools too. This is true for almost any system, database or measurement tool. We are committed to continuous improvement to ensure we provide industry with the most powerful tools available to enable social and environmental change.

While the SAC owns and oversees the Higg Index methodology, the Higg Technology Platform hosts the data itself. SAC’s last independent review of the Higg Index was more than five years ago. The Higg Index includes the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (Higg MSI), the Higg Product Module (Higg PM), the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) and the Higg Brand & Retail Module (BRM).

The Big Five KPMG accounting firm will lead the independent audit. KPMG has acted as independent auditor for other companies, including Accenture, Halliburton, CitiGroup and Coca-Cola.

“While dates remain fluid as recruitment is finalized, we expect ISC to receive the full report and recommendations in June 2023,” Lardeau said.

The process described includes the recruitment of 30 independent professionals (10 people for each component of the Higg Index – or establishment, product and brand). Once panel recruitment is finalized, the review process will take approximately 11 weeks. After review, the report should be published in its entirety.

The SAC anticipates potential updates regarding impact.

“This is where there could be potential for updates to the MSI and Product Module tools in the form of additional impact categories and shows where and how the world has changed since the last review – for example, there There are five impact categories at the moment and, by comparison, the European Commission’s hoped-for PEF is 16. We hope the review will help identify data gaps to prioritise, and we can use this information to further encourage the industry to step up and provide ever stronger, independent ACL data verified to lock into the tools,” he said.—KALEY ROSHITSH