Fashion
Louis Vuitton taps Colm Dillane for Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023
With just one week left until the fall-winter fashion season hits the Paris catwalks, Louis Vuitton (LV) has tapped Colm Dillane, the founder of Brooklyn-based KidSuper, to collaborate on men’s clothing designs.
In a post-Virgil Abloh era, the luxury fashion house aims to reintroduce collaborations on the catwalks. The announcement was made on January 10, 2023, and comes after Louis Vuitton collaborated with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama for a fashion-forward collection featuring eclectic patterns and hand-printed polka dots on classic LV designs.
Colm Dillane-Louis Vuitton collaboration: more details
Collaboration and fashion week
It’s important to note that while Louis Vuitton made Dillane the first designer invited to create silhouettes for the men’s section, he didn’t take the reins as creative director.
This partnership comes at just the right time since the brand will launch its Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection in Paris on January 19. The show will be created “with the participation” of Dillane and will reflect her creative vision. The statement also says, “in other words, Colm is integrated into the men’s studio.”
Talk to Daily Women’s Clothing, Vuitton Chairman and CEO Michael Burke said, “It’s all about chemistry.” And with that, he didn’t just point to Dillane but to a group of talented and creative heads who need to make menswear a vision. This includes filmmakers Olivier and Michel Gondry, best known for their music videos for Daft Punk, Foo Fighters and Björk, stylist Ibrahim Kamara and set designer Lina Kutsovskaya, says The New York Times. A world-famous musical sensation is also said to be present at the show.
Who is Colm Dillane?
Dillane, 31, began selling his own designs on the streets of New York’s Soho as a teenager in high school. In 2010, he became a math major at New York University and launched SuperKid in 2018.
Multimedia artist and artist, Colm wears several feathers on his hat. He played professional football in Brazil for a year and directed award-winning short films, music videos and sold-out solo artistic fashion shows. He was also rejected three times before finally being allowed to present his designs at Paris Fashion Week in 2019. Incredible real-life experiences and stories fueled his thoughtful mind and were reflected in his designs.
In 2021, he received the Karl Lagerfeld Prize from LVMH. The following year, in 2022, Dillane became a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist and CFDA nominee for American Emerging Designer of the Year.
A Business in vogue The report also states that two days after the Louis Vuitton project, Colm Dillane will return to Paris Fashion Week with KidSuper and “mix fashion and stand-up comedy.” Sound intriguing? Wait to see what happens.
KidSuper designs and collaborations
KidSuper has been instrumental in introducing bold graphic prints and ready made designs. What started as a simple business in an NYU dorm has now become a brand sported by Jack Harlow, Gucci Mane and Mac Miller.
One of the brand’s signature pieces is a ‘kissing’ pattern. The design resembles two people kissing and is a canvas for Dillane to show off her graphic skills and imagination by playing with contrasting colors and shades. It is used on down jackets, trench coats, jackets and handbags and has been an important part of all her collections. ‘
Some of KidSuper’s noted collaborations include brands such as Puma, Suicoke, and Tommy Hilfiger.
(Main and feature image credit: KidSuper/ Instagram)
