In Ghana, the new year begins with a masquerade in disguise





On January 2, 2023, the The people of Winneba, a town in the Municipal District of Efutu in the Central Region of Ghana, gathered for the region’s most colorful masquerade event, the Winneba Fancy Dress Festival. With its elaborate assortment of costumes and masks, the festival is a celebration of creativity, ingenuity and history. Known locally as Kakamotobi, the festival is derived from contact with the Dutch colonizers, who wore masks and colorful costumes in Ghana’s coastal towns to celebrate the new year, dancing and drinking the night away in white-owned bars. In the 1930s, the people of Winneba appropriated this tradition by establishing various masquerade troupes, but did not keep it behind closed doors. A variety of characters perform with marching bands in the streets, for the townspeople. It is alleged that a Mr. Abraham, a local photographer and attendant at one of these white-owned bars, was the first to turn the tradition of the masquerade into a local custom in Winneba. When Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule in 1957, the country’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, formalized the festival and sponsored the first parade to mark Ghana’s independence. Members of Tumuus No. 3 prepare for the event. What started as a fun activity to ring in the new year, now has some Mardi Gras energy, with competition between five masquerade groups: Nobles No. 1, Egyaa No. 2, Tumuus No. 3, Red Cross No. No. 4, and Royals No. 5. Bands average 100 members and rehearsals begin as early as September, with costumes being planned and chosen from October. The Fancy Dress Festival fuels the creativity of the people of Winneba and each year inspires each group to try and outdo the others with the most eccentric and unconventional costumes and performances. Marching bands that join the performers play renditions of traditional songs and popular music, sometimes including hymns and Christian songs. This year, Red Cross No. 4 won the competition, marking the 80th anniversary of the group’s formation. At some point during the festival, Rodney Quarcoo, a Ghana-based photographer, visited the winning group’s base to photograph their past trophies. One of the leaders of Red Cross No. 4 told him, “You are officially part of our 80th anniversary story. Dark Atlas shares Quarcoo’s photos from the start of the New Year party. Children are a big part of the festival. Here a set of masks for children of the Red Cross No. 4 is laid out. A member of Red Cross No. 4, who used the “animal kingdom” as a theme this year, has powder on his face and a wolf mask on his head. For Nobles No. 1 and the other competing groups, costume preparation and planning begins as early as September. Costumed children go to the parade. In addition to colorful decorations, some performances involve stilts and extraordinary displays of skill and strength. Participation in the festival was once restricted to men. so dressing across traditional gender lines has always been part of the event. Now women are allowed to participate, but men still wear wigs, dresses and gowns. The performers are joined by marching bands that play traditional songs, popular tunes and sometimes even hymns. Performance groups have an average of 100 members and participants are of all ages. The Winneba Fancy Dress Festival has democratized the masquerade tradition from its original exclusive roots. This year’s winners were Red Cross No. 4, which also celebrated its 80th anniversary.

