Big shift ahead for fast-growing fashion resale – Sourcing Journal

Bargain hunters will have a lot more to look forward to in 2023 as the resale revolution continues to change the way people shop for clothes, industry experts have said.

The brand resale year that was 2022 was just the beginning, said Noelle Sadler, chief marketing officer at ThredUp. Over the past 12 months, more than 120 brands have launched resale programs, three times more than in 2021, according to the Recommerce 100 index of second-hand e-retailers. These included Hot Topic, Tommy Hilfiger and Torrid, which each leveraged ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service platform to capture a slice of what is expected to be a $218 billion global market by 2026.

Reselling is becoming not just part of the mainstream, but a must-have, agreed Karin Dillie, vice president of partnerships at Recurate, a resell-as-a-service platform that brokered pre-owned partnerships last year. with Steve Madden, Mara Hoffman and Michael Kors in the US and Zara in the UK. As brands increasingly seek to appeal to the conscience of young consumers, without overriding their green claims, resale has become something of a sustainability shortcut.

“[Take] Mara Hoffman. Of course, they have resale; they are Mara Hoffman and they care about sustainability,” Dillie said. “It’s a central pillar of who they are.”

Brands will only double their resale in 2023, Sadler said. “As retailers continue to face an inflationary environment with unpredictable consumer spending in 2023, I predict that brands’ investments in resale will accelerate as they look for different ways to engage consumers, attract new customers and ultimately provide more value,” she said.

Venture capitalists, too, are disbursing heavily. Last month, The North Face-backed Archive raised $15 million in Series A funding, while second-hand browser extension Beni raised $4 million in a seed round. Earlier this month, South Korean internet giant Naver completed its acquisition of Poshmark for $1.2 billion. Recurate, no slouch, secured $14 million in May, bringing its total funding to over $17.5 million.

The platforms themselves are growing, though most are struggling to break even. Re-commerce heavyweight TheRealReal raised $467.7 million in 2021, a 55.9% increase from the previous year. Poshmark’s revenue rose 24.6% to over $326 million, while ThredUp’s jumped 35% to $251.8 million.

In addition to leaving all that cash on the table, brands are also realizing that opportunity can be an inexpensive customer acquisition tool in the face of rising digital advertising prices, Dillie said. Recurate estimates that about half of second-hand shoppers discover the brands they’ve chosen.

“People want to try brands at a lower price, and rather than using discounts or going to an outlet, this can be how people can try brands, see quality and understand value. “, she added.

The numbers speak for themselves, said Andy Ruben, founder and CEO of Trove, which creates branded resale solutions for nameplates like Eileen Fisher, Lululemon and Patagonia. In a study she recently conducted with First Insight, 72% of 2,500 customers surveyed said they would be interested in buying with a brand because it had resale. And if a brand offered resale on its own platform, 70% of them would go there first.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” he said. “Customers trust that [when] they buy the second-hand product of the brand, it will be at the level of quality of the brand. This is doubly true for luxury brands, which will not be able to ignore the growing “threat” of external resellers taking advantage of their cachet or the possibility of missing out on the often considerable markups that rare and collectible items can bring.

And if retail success is indicated by product sales levels, then resale is thriving, retail analytics firm Edited wrote in a blog post in November. Most of the products stocked on the rare resale platform Vestiaire Collective, for example, have come online in the last three months and only 5% of the products have remained unpurchased for more than a year. By contrast, between 25% and 34% of products listed at traditional luxury retailers have been gathering dust online for more than 12 months.

With all the signs that brand reselling is becoming “inevitable,” the question leaders should be asking themselves then is not whether they should embrace the opportunity, but how they can expand it, Ruben said. . There’s still plenty of room for growth, particularly at multi-brand retailers, according to Edited, which found second-hand goods make up 3% of goods stocked at Farfetch and 1% at Selfridges. The impact on smaller brands, on the other hand, is more visible, with used products accounting for 24% and 16% of Coach and Diesel products available online. Similarly at Trove, some partners have doubled or even quadrupled their unloaded offers, “which is becoming quite significant”.

For retailers, understanding that resale is part of their larger business, rather than a separate appendage, has been key to changing the mood, said Recurate co-founder Wilson Griffin. But it also comes with increased expectations about the performance of these programs.

“They have requirements from a reporting and data perspective, which shows they’ve given this serious thought,” Griffin said. “Whereas before, a lot of brands were curious about this. And I think that will be the big evolution, with brands being much more strategic about this.”

There is no one way to handle resale, experts pointed out. Third-party marketplaces, including ThredUp’s, are still proliferating, of course. And even with brand reselling, brands can choose to go the less convenient peer-to-peer route or go all in with take-back and authentication. That’s a good thing, Dillie said.

“I believe resale will be like retail in that there are many different ways to buy new,” she said. “You can go to Nordstrom to buy Steve Madden, you can buy Steve Madden online, or you can go to a Steve Madden store. Meeting customers where they are will also be true for used products. »

Still, Ruben said he expects more industry consolidation in 2023, with Naver’s purchase of Poshmark being just a recent example. Last year, Bleckmann bought The Renewal Workshop, which refurbishes previously unsellable stock, while Goat Group agreed to buy streetwear retailer Grailed. There will be a few third-party markets that will succeed on their own in the long run, he said, but others will be part of other companies. The B2B space could also see M&A activity, but “it’s still early days for that.”

One thing Sadler would like to see happen this year is for brands to integrate their resale programs more closely into their sustainability strategies. Right now, she says, they’re only “scratching the surface.”

“What I’d like to see in 2023 is more brands tying resale to their overall sustainability initiatives and long-term goals,” she said. “Tommy Hilfiger is a great example of a brand that has launched a resale program [with the larger] aim [of becoming] a fully circular brand by 2030.”

Wilson speculates that it may not be long before brands start touting public statements about how re-commerce can help decouple financial growth from environmental impact – a topic that is gaining momentum. magnitude in conversations about fashion’s oversized footprint. There could also be a more concerted effort to link resale to carbon accounting.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before the industry makes the connection we need to really understand the environmental improvement of resale,” he said. “We all know that intuitively, but to calculate it in a way that we can use it as leverage to improve those greater durability [metrics]… will be incredibly powerful.