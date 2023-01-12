Meghan Markle’s tailor sheds light on Princess Kate’s dress fight





A trying time. Meghan Marklewedding tailor, Ajay Mirpurisheds light on the struggle of California natives with Princess Kate on bridesmaid dresses for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials. Weddings are stressful at the best of times, you have to respect that, Mirpuri told the Daily mail in an interview published on Tuesday, January 10. The six bridesmaids’ dresses needed fixing, and we did. I am a Royalist and wanted to do everything I could with my small business and serve the Royal Family. Details surrounding the disagreement between Meghan, 41, and Kate, also 41, were revealed earlier this month via excerpts from Prince Harrymemories, Sparewhich hit the shelves on Tuesday. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed in his book that the drama unfolded when Kate texted Meghan about a problem with Princess Charlotte’s dress ahead of the Archewell co-founders’ wedding in May 2018. Harry said that when his wife advised her sister-in-law to have Charlotte’s dress altered by Mirpuri, the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly told the Combinations alum that outfits needed to be completely redone. Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on at the moment. With his father, Harry continued. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days! While Kate finally agreed to take Charlotte to the tailor, Meghan found herself upset by the exchange. Harry shared in Spare that soon after he found Meghan sobbing about her back and forth with Kate. While talking with the Daily mailMirpur said he was unaware of the tension between Meghan and Kate, but was disappointed their disagreement overshadowed how fabulous the bridesmaids looked. We just put our heads down and said: Now we’re here, we have to fix this so that the day Britain does well. If that book hadn’t come out, no one would have known it was us, he says. If it saved the day, it saved the day, I won’t say I mind, but in this whole big event, that’s what’s been talked about the most, it should be the fact that they had the fabulous look. After the wedding, reports circulated that Kate was the one crying because of something Meghan said at the time of the wedding. When the Sussexes gave their tell-all interview to CBS in March 2021, Meghan shared her side of the story. A few days before the wedding, she was upset about the bridesmaid dresses and it made me cry, the Bench the author explained. It really hurt my feelings. She went on to say that Kate apologized with flowers and a note, adding: She did what I would do if I knew I hurt someone okay to take responsibility.

