Golden Globes: the best of the red carpet





The Golden Globes have therefore returned, two years after having disappeared from our screens, first because of a confinement caused by a pandemic and then because of financial, ethical and racial scandals. And with their demise went the first big red carpet of this phenomenon otherwise known as the Extended Awards Season Fashion Show. Ahead of the event, speculation was rife: would the stars actually show up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tern? And if they did, would they seek to downplay their connection to awards nights by dressing up? Would they steer clear of eye-catching ensembles, in favor of banal oblivion and blandness? As if. The Globes night turned out to be a statement night, on stage and on the red carpet. Not so much marketing or branding, more personal in nature. And that was all the more interesting.

Host Jerrod Carmichael set the tone with an opening monologue that addressed the Globes’ lack of historical diversity without pulling any punches and continued from there with a matching set of six outfit changes ( count ’em) which included two skinny black velvet suits (the first by Armani); a symphony of roses; a white tuxedo with a transparent turtleneck and a pearl necklace; and a Bode beaded tunic. This may be a record for the number of award show looks worn by a single host. If a fashion brand does not list it immediately, it will be the biggest surprise of the evening.

Still, dream big or go home seemed to be the overarching theme. Rihanna, making her first major appearance after giving birth to a baby, swaddled in a strapless Schiaparelli black velvet dress and huge sculpted velvet stole that swallowed the shoulders, as well as velvet opera gloves and diamonds Cartier.

Angela Bassett played a silver glitter superhero Pamela Rolland. Laverne Cox channeled Marilyn Monroe in a blonde bob and vintage Galliano gown. And Jessica Chastain got caught in an Oscar de la Renta beaded cobweb with a matching mask. She was one of the few attendees to nod to the continuing reality of Covid. Royalty was a trend, portrayed in a plethora of red (Lily James in a bandeau top from which hung acres of Versace swag skirts and Billy Porter in a Christian Siriano Cardinal velvet coat dress with a long train) and purple (Selena Gomez in Valentino and Sheryl Lee Ralph in the scintillating Alitte). That was probably unsurprising given the recently inescapable nature of the topic thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir.

Also pink, courtesy of Seth Rogen in salmon Dior Men and Margot Robbie in Chanel puff. (Rumors of her split from the brand seem to be highly exaggerated.) And exaggerated rosettes on the lapels, portrayed by chocolate Valentino Eddie Redmaynes, forest green Gucci Diego Calvas and Emma DArcys Acne Studios oversized satin tux, skirt and pants, picked because, they said, nothing says non-binary like wearing both a skirt and pants.

There was a lot of talking in attire. Michaela Ja Rodriguez, in Balmain draped sapphire, tells E! that her dress gave off butterfly water. Michelle Williams, in cascading tiers of Gucci ruffles, looked like sea coral, floating in the waves. And Jenny Slate, in leaf-green Rodarte with a flower at her throat, said she wanted to look like a woman who is about to transform into a magical plant. Why not? It’s the beginning of the year. Everything can happen.

Donald Glover said he was looking for comfort and the ability to get lightly drunk, with his white silk YSL pajama and bathrobe set under his tuxedo perhaps the perfect combination of working from home and black tie. You can go from ballroom to bedroom in one easy step.

Indeed, it was just one of many contemporary variations on your old tuxedo, as successfully exemplified by Jean Smart in an elegant pointed-shoulder tuxedo dress with a real twist at the waist, and Hannah Einbinder in a strapless black Carolina Herrera. tea dress with a white bow on the bodice. She looked like she could move, just like Letitia Wright, in a simple Prada trompe-l’oeil silk column dress, deliberately crumpled and spotted with a crude leg gash that was a kind of ode to the elegance of imperfection. Like the night itself, it was a reminder that when it comes to our flaws, it’s how you deal with them that matters.

