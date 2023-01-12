Jenna Ortega Has Epic Abs in Cut-Out Dress in Golden Globes Photos

Jenna Ortega stunned on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet last night in a cut-out dress that showed off her epically sculpted abs.

The Wednesday The actress was nominated for two awards.



Jenna has been following a vegetarian diet for a long time.

Jenna Ortega’s incredible look at last night’s 80th Golden Globes awards show deserves its own set of accolades. She showed up ready for action, and the internet was there for that.

The Wednesday The actress, 20, was nominated for two awards at the event, and she walked the red carpet in a stunning, floaty, cut-out Gucci dress that showed off her super strong abs. She accessorized the look with some very shiny Tiffany & Co. necklaces, and although she didn’t win any awards, her fashion clearly killed.

Here’s a photo of her entrance and a glimpse of that totally toned core, in case you *somehow* missed the moment:

Jenna Ortega at the 2023 Golden Globes. Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

If you’re wondering how Jenna works on those chiseled abs, she shared with women’s health that one of his favorite workouts is lifting weights. “I love doing squats. I feel so safe in what I’m doing and I just know my form if I’m lifting weights or something, I just know my form is 100% correct because I know exactly what I am, so it’s become my favorite thing to train.

So it should also come as no surprise that his favorite body part for exercising is his legs. “I just feel like they’ve always been the strongest part of my body,” she shared. “I love running. I loved playing football growing up.”

Jenna added that she’s able to do some pretty amazing things in six-inch stilettos, which is pretty impressive IMO. “I’m going to jump into 6-inch stilettos. I have no problem with that. I think it’s my body’s way of compensating for the fact that I’m rather short,” she said. share.

Jenna also does a lot of acting and stunt work in her acting career, including moves for her roles in You and the horror movie X.

As for her diet, Jenna shared with Wired in December 2022 that even though she was vegan, she had to give it up while filming Wednesday.

I was vegan for a very long time but I stopped being vegan when I went to Romania to film Wednesday actually because the food there is very different,” she said. I don’t think I was meeting my nutritional needs, so I started eating fish again, so I’m currently a pescatarian.

And Jenna previously tweeted in July 2020 that she was a vegetarian and steered clear of dairy. “I’m a vegetarian! But I stay away from dairy as much as possible and if there’s a cruelty-free option, I’m all for it. It’s been over a year now,” she said. added. tweeted.

As for her favorite dishes, Jenna left the The New York Times in his love of avocado rolls. “I became a vegetarian, and every time people asked me what my favorite food was, I couldn’t give them an answer. So I was like, ‘Oh, I love avocados.’ And people were like, ‘But it’s not a meal.’ Well, I love sushi and I love avocado, and now it’s my favorite. You know how kids always love chicken fillets and fries? Those are my chicken fillets and fries,” he said. she shared.

Yum, Jenna!