Mens Wear puts on the dog





FLORENCE, Italy Unknown fact: dogs are drying racks. In a booming pet clothing market valued at $5.7 billion in 2021, dog owners account for the majority of sales. Common sense suggests that the bulk of this expense goes to leashes, harnesses, and collars. Yet it turns out that t-shirts and sweaters are a surprisingly robust canine growth area. And let’s not forget the coats. These are some takeaways from Day 1 at Pitti Uomo, the menswear trade show held in Florence in January and June. And what, one might ask, does the Rovers turtleneck have to do with an event best known for attracting herds of vain male humans in wackadoodle plumage? It is that, for the first time, Pitti Uomo has dedicated a pavilion inside the 16th century Fortezza da Basso to the presentation of animal clothing, and why not? Cats and dogs make up the largest percentage of the hundreds of millions of pets on the planet. And it’s largely the feline and canine markets that are driving the pet clothing boom (guppies, parakeets, and guinea pigs tend to look better naked). Among the factors credited for driving the growth of the market are increased urbanization, an overall increase in disposable income, and societal shifts that give pets parity and quite often priority over family members. So, we are now seeing a proliferation of pet-centric brands like Moshiqa, which was spotted on Lady Gagas French Bulldogs, as well as Max Bone, PetHaus, Wagwear, Muttropolis, Vanderpump Pets and a host of other canine offerings. expensive luxury homes. like Barbour, Ralph Lauren and Gucci.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t the high-end brands with their $655 logo harnesses (Moncler) or their $300 four-legged plaid fleece-collar coats (Dsquared2) or their patterned woolen hippie ponchos. $540 (Alanui), all made in collaboration with Poldo Dog Couture who brought their wares to Florence.

Instead, for this modest start, the Pitti Pet pavilion was devoted to 15 booths in a pavilion designed by architect Ilaria Marelli and mostly showcasing spunky indies like Spain’s Painters Wife or mid-sized brands like Lollipet. and DuePuntoOtto (with a line of dot-patterned dog coats and beds designed by Italian architect and design deity Paola Navone), each claiming a slice of what remains a nascent sector.

Was there stupidity? Since we are talking about perfectly dressed creatures as nature made them, there were. Was careful design required for garments that basically included a top seam, waistband, and head and tail openings? Oddly, the answer was yes. While one display featured crinolines that would test the dignity of any dog, breed or hound, another offered a belted back dog car coat inspired by a Hubert de Givenchy created for Audrey Hepburn at wear in Breakfast at Tiffanys. As Holly Golightlys did, this one had bracelet length sleeves. Its huge and growing, Lollipet designer Sonia Staccioli said of the outerwear market as the pieces she brought, jackets and coats made from metallic faux leather, faux fur and of a nubby Casentino wool produced for centuries in several small and now endangered. Tuscan mills. When a reporter asked Ms Staccioli, whose Bracco Italiano hunting dog Ugo tugged on his leash, how making clothes for customers on all fours and little to say in their choice of clothes differed from designing for the notoriously picky humans, she shrugged. It’s basically the same thing, she says, except with dogs, you don’t have to listen to their opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/12/style/mens-wear-puts-on-the-dog.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos