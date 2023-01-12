Rita Ora has super toned abs in see-through dress in IG pics





Rita Ora looked glamorous and strong in a sheer purple dress in her latest Instagram post

The singer showed how toned she looks at an event with friends and Taika Waititi.

Rita leads a very active life and said she works out to feel better. Rita Ora is THE moment right now. The 32-year-old British singer recently shared a photo carousel of herself and her friends at an event, and she looked absolutely stunning and, of course, super strong. The star wore a sheer purple lace dress with black underwear underneath, which showed off super toned legs and buff arms. Sure, her man Taika Waititi was there too. Ritas’ new single, You Only Love Me is coming out soon, so she definitely had a moment, because she written in the caption. Rita also teased her followers with more details about the upcoming track. PS: set your alarm for 5:00 p.m. GMT tomorrow #YouOnlyLoveMe Fans weren’t shy about hyping Rita up in the comments and she also has plenty of celebrity friends who commented. Icon Cutieee, wrote actress Vanessa Hudgens. And Addison Rae left him a . Many fans expressed their excitement for her upcoming single and style choices. purple is DEF its color. While Rita definitely looks effortlessly strong, she works a lot behind the scenes. On the one hand, the singer leads a very active life (she even threw her sister, Elena, yoga themed birthday party !). She also frequents the gym regularly and integrates HIIT training , or high-intensity interval training that quickly raises your heart rate, into his routines. Rita makes sure to target and tone a range of different body parts, but she doesn’t just exercise to build muscle. I started working out to feel better, she previously said Shape. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. As for her diet, Rita sticks to fairly nutritious ingredients. She is listed lean meats, vegetables and hard-boiled eggs as some of his favorite foods . And Rita is all about anything that will make her strong. Go girl!



