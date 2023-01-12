FSU men’s basketball falls in scorching Wake Forest on Baba Miller debut

Baba Miller had many opportunities.

But Florida State (5-12, 3-3 ACC) ultimately couldn’t deliver its much-vaunted freshman a win on his long-awaited debut, falling to Wake Forest (12-5, 4-2) in 90-75 mode on Wednesday. .

After completing a 16-game suspension for violating NCAA rules, Miller played his first career game with the Seminoles and immediately broke the rotation. He received 17 minutes of play, recording four points on 2-of-4 shooting while tallying four rebounds and a block.

FSU Football Chronicle:Florida State’s 2023-24 football season should be considered ACC champion or bust

FSU Football News:Seminoles lose wide receiver Malik McClain at NCAA transfer portal

How to watch:Florida State Women’s Basketball vs. NC State

The Demon Deacons overpowered Miller and the Seminoles with their perimeter shot, finishing 14 of 26 (53.8%) from 3-point range and 30 of 54 (55.6%) overall. FSU went 29 of 54 (53.7%) from the floor and 8 of 21 (38.1%) from beyond the arc while committing 17 turnovers.

Wake has a very mature squad,” Seminole coach Leonard Hamilton said in his post-game press conference. “They were able to come together and respond to the coaching system. It’s obvious when you have so many guys who seem to be a bit older, a bit more mature, they absorb things and perform a lot better.

“College basketball has changed a lot lately. We’re not there yet. We’re doing some things pretty well. But we’re not doing enough against experienced teams.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Baba Miller shakes off the rust

For a 6-foot-11, 204-pound power forward, Miller is seen as a solid 3-point shooter.

But Miller clearly had nerves to start the game, firing his first shot on a 3-point attempt from the right wing.

It’s understandable that Miller needed to shake off the rust after missing so much time. Miller should only improve and gain confidence as he continues to receive opportunities in the final half of the season.

What stands out is how much FSU coach Leonard Hamilton seemed to trust Miller throughout the game. He received the sixth most minutes among Seminole players and certainly had his moments later in the game.

There’s no doubt he’s going to be an exceptional player for us,” Hamilton said. “But you have to let him get under him. He is not an airball jump shooter. The first two minutes he was there, he was gassed.

“The second time I put him in there, the excitement and the adrenaline, it’s a big adjustment for an 18-year-old guy from all over the country, had to sit out 16 games and play his first game on the road against a very good basketball team.

“So we’re going to give him time to grow.

The demon deacons were hot

Wake Forest needed just seven points from their bench to score 90 points.

Four starters for Demon Deacons guards Cameron Hildreth (23), Andrew Carr (22) and Tyree Appleby (16), and forward Damari Monsanto (22) finished with double-digit scores and were combined 12 of 21 (57 .1%) from beyond the arc.

FSU seemed to be giving Wake Forest plenty of open eyes. Monsanto took advantage the most on the perimeter, shooting 6 of 7 from 3-pointers. Appleby helped create many of those opportunities with his eight assists.

The Demon Deacons hadn’t scored more than 81 points against a Power Five team all season.

So many times they’ve been able to go into the paint and get out at three after collapsing the defence,” Hamilton said. “It gave them a very high percentage of looks from the floor, and they are a good 3-point shooting team. anyway.

“So, not being able to contain the dribble, and them getting in line for the kicks, they executed their approach perfectly. You have to give them credit for that.

Matthew Cleveland records another double-double

Cleveland kept their streak alive.

The sophomore netminder recorded his sixth straight double-double, totaling 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting while grabbing 12 rebounds. Not since Greg Grady in the 1974-75 season has an FSU player recorded six consecutive double-doubles.

In its last 10 games, Cleveland has been on a pretty hot streak. He’s averaging 17.6 points and 9.9 rebounds during that streak, shooting 50.4 percent (66 of 131) from the floor and 50 percent (9 of 18) from beyond the arc.

Guard Caleb Mills tied Cleveland with a team-high 19 points, finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. UCF transfer guard Darin Green Jr. also hit double the score, totaling 12 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the floor and 2 of 6 from outside the arc.

We’ve shown signs of improvement,” Hamilton said. “What we need to do is use this game, learn and grow from it. One thing about ACC is that you don’t have time to be happy and you don’t have time to be sad.

“Right around the corner comes another game. We have Virginia on Saturday. So we’ll go back and debrief. Hopefully we can win a few games at home and steal a few on the road.

Next

FSU next hosts No. 13 Virginia (12-3, 4-2) at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at 4 p.m. Saturday (TV: ESPN2).

The Cavaliers narrowly beat the Seminoles, 62-57, on Dec. 3.

Contact Carter Karels at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.