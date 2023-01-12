Tour One Fashion Stylists Brooklyn Town House Thats All About Minimalism With Excess | Architectural Summary





Buying a townhouse was the last step in a seven-time move in 12 years, admits Alex White, fashion designer and proud owner of a renovated brick townhouse in Brooklyn Heights, flooded with light. We wanted a house that we could put our own stamp on, in which we could raise our two children. – garden room rental. The [garden] apartment was essential, says Shaheen Knox, partner of the Whites. Getting from there to here, White and Knox saw loads of repairmen, eventually landing on a sun-drenched 25-foot-wide house on a quiet New York street that’s only a city block long. The fact that their residence was part of a neighborhood organization that held potlucks and festive street parties was another big draw. I grew up in a village, so that tight-knit community appealed to us, says White. So did the sprawling backyard, where the couple’s son could play basketball. I’m obsessed with daylight, and this house isn’t particularly deep, so you get plenty of western light. There were lots of skylights, and we added three more plus a glass back wall. The business required an architect, but mainly to set up the HVAC and I-beam, as well as work on permits. Tom Van Den Bout NV design architecture led this effort. The rest was a personal labor of love. The couple had renovated lofts before, but taking on a 5,000 square foot home promised to be a process. They lived in the unrenovated space for five years, saving money and ripping sheets that helped inspire their vision. objects collected during world travels, such as an early 20th-century Venetian mirror from the estate of Oleg Cassini. Some of the couples favorite pieces of furniture are rare dining chairs from the 1990s by Marc Newsom, a table by Paola Navone, a 19th century Austrian slipper chair that had been waiting for the perfect placement for years. The pair scoured showrooms and bought floor models at deep discounts from high-end suppliers likeBoffi to stay within their budget. They moved into two different rentals during the two years of renovation. Above all, they were patient, hiring sub-contractors for different parts of the job. A few years of inconvenience paid off. Now, the White-Knox family hosts barbecues on their back patio and small dinner parties at their vintage dining table. Each member of the family has added something to the design of the house: the first thing most guests will notice is the Chanel surfboard hanging on the living room wall. I worked with Karl Lagerfeld for several years, and someone must have heard how badly I wanted this surfboard that I once saw at a Chanel event many years ago in the Hamptons, White remembers. And when we finished renovating the house, a Chanel surfboard magically arrived! It’s such a fun piece. He brings touches of my work into the house in a subtle way. Now the home is a true reflection of the four family members and their shared life and history. We have a cushion on the upstairs couch that [our son] Harrison gave us. [Our daughter] The Indian room is the happiest space, all fuchsia. All of our personalities are seen in little nods throughout the townhouse, White says. Everyone contributed. And it gave a lot of shine to our house.

