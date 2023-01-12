Fashion
NOBA 2022: Steinberg and Mahn win judges’ choice award
Customer service sets this century-old menswear store apart, which has thrived over the decades
A lot has changed since COVID-19 spread across the world in 2019.
Working arrangements, travel plans, interactions with large crowds have all had to pivot or adapt since the restrictions began.
Even the billion-dollar global fashion industry, with its ever-changing range of tastes, has seen consumers adopt a less formal and more casual aesthetic, with people swapping their sport pants and coats for casual pants. tracksuit, t-shirts and hoodies.
This unexpected shift in preferences has sent many retailers to the brink.
But according to Darren Taylor, who owns Steinberg & Mahn men’s clothing store In Timmins, despite the ups and downs of the industry, one thing has remained constant: customer service is always at the heart of the business.
“I think that’s the secret to longevity,” Taylor said. “Create relationships.”
Longevity is something Taylor, who took over Steinberg & Mahn in the 90s, knows about.
The store opened in 1919, when formal wear was a more common type of clothing in closets. Think about changing into your Sunday attire before going to church, or suit-and-tie expectations for office attire.
“Years ago you wouldn’t dare go to church without a shirt and tie or a good cap,” he said. “Now we see the rise of denim with great sports jackets and groovy shirts underneath. For me, it’s so laid back.
Those days of formality may be over, but Taylor kept pace. Taylor’s hand-picked patterned shirts from European brands, tailored sports jackets, sleek dark wash denim and even high-end golf apparel are all part of his store’s offerings.
“This is where it all starts,” Taylor said. “A first impression goes a long way. As in a job interview, it is the first impression that sets the tone. And you don’t get a second chance to make that first impression.
Taylor’s approach is to keep specific clients in mind when attending fashion shows in Toronto. And even with the glitz and glamor of seeing the big fashion houses – brands like Versace, Hugo Boss, Zegna – strut the floor, Taylor said he’s focused on picking out items for people who don’t care. he knows by name.
“I have one client, in particular, who likes one of our European brands, and while you’re watching you think, ‘Hey, so-and-so is going to like this. He’s always very open and trying something different.
“Then you bring these clothes and when you see the customer, you say, ‘Hey, I was thinking about you. I brought this thinking of you.
“Guys think you did that, and that’s part of the relationship, part of what we do,” Taylor said.
The customer-centric approach has changed a bit during the closings, Taylor said, which has presented a bit of a challenge for the store. The menswear business slowed as fewer people needed suits, dress shirts or chinos. Global consultant McKinsey & Company estimates that the the virus contributed to a 20% impact across the industry in 2019-20.
Smaller retailers, particularly in Ontario, have been hit hardest by a series of closures. But even as things slowed down, Taylor used that time to focus on social media, creating a dialogue with her established clientele and reaching out to new ones.
This includes Taylor’s personality, 30 seconds Instagram Videos, where he gives customers updates on the store, as well as the latest trends in menswear. It’s the personal touch that Taylor has honed in-store, translated into the digital world.
In an Instagram video, Taylor stands with a tailor’s tape measure draped around her collar, alerting viewers to a special offer for grad students.
In another post from 2021, Taylor admitted the weather outside was dreadful, but a new shipment of Blundstones – a rugged Australian pull-on boot perfect for Northern Ontario winters – had arrived just in time.
Even with the enjoyment of performing for social media audiences and the positive feedback they received, Taylor said he has finally returned to focusing on the in-store experience.
“To be honest, e-commerce has been marginally successful,” Taylor said. “But once things picked up, I focused on bricks and mortar, the actual store.”
The store also faced other challenges. In a recent act of vandalism, the store windows were smashed and Taylor had to temporarily replace them with plywood.
But he’s not letting this small setback change his outlook.
Taylor said business is sure to pick up as more sites reopen and people return to social settings that have been mostly postponed during the pandemic.
“I think people are excited to go somewhere,” he said. “You know, people sat at home watching the last New Year’s Eve on TV; we’re sitting at home in our cozies and we’re not going anywhere.
“But we saw evidence last summer, especially for prom,” he said. “There really hadn’t been proms in over two years.”
Many schools have turned to online celebrations, virtual ceremonies for students’ special day.
“Certainly the schools did their best, and that’s what it was,” he said. “But this year it was so overwhelming, where all the schools were at full capacity.”
There was also a boom with planning wardrobes and providing fashion advice to groomsmen.
“It was just outstanding in helping couples plan their big day,” he said.
But even with changing times — and changing tastes — Taylor said he continues to emphasize that personal touch as he leads the century-old store into the next decade.
“A few years ago, when we celebrated our 100th anniversary, someone said, ‘You know, over 103 years, with all the people who have passed through this door, if these walls could talk,'” said Taylor.
“It’s just the story of what happens when you take care of your customers.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
