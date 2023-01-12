Sepideh Moafi paid tribute to protesters in Iran with her 2023 Golden Globes dress





Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Fashion has always been a way for stars to make a statement. And Sepid Moafi picked up on that at the 2023 Golden Globes, relaying a message about solidarity with protesters in Iran. The Iranian-American actress – best known for her roles in ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ and ‘Black Bird’ – wore a long-sleeved black sequin dress with a high slit and an oversized rosette at the hip, styled by Kevin Michael Ericson and produced in collaboration with House of Milad and Amir Taghi to pay tribute to the Women Life Freedom movement. The floral detail features the names of many people killed in the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in Persian calligraphy. On the red carpet, Moafi said: “There are many stories in this dress, but the most important is this flower, which represents an Iran in flowers. It is colored in red because one cannot deny the number of people who died during of the last 44 years under the Islamic Republic.” She went on to explain that the front four petals represent those executed by hanging by the Islamic Republic’s Judiciary Committee. Scroll to continue Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images The designer behind House of Milad thoughts shared on instagramwriting: “Feeling an abundance of emotions that I have a hard time dealing with. Namely gratitude and grief… I wish I never had to write these names down. So many family names shared. So many people about which we had written and shared messages… tried to save from execution… artists, journalists, musicians, teachers, students, chefs, bloggers, designers, doctors, children, teenagers, brothers, sisters, friends, mothers, fathers… real humans. remember and honor forever.” Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us delivered straight to your inbox.

