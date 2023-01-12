Burberry presents a special collection to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

Burberry, the famous British luxury fashion house, welcomed the Lunar New Year by unveiling its exclusive Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection with reinvented and free-spirited designs. The collection is quite universal as it includes clothing for men, women and children.

Additionally, the brand has gone the extra step (or shall we say hop?) to add the Year of the Rabbit element to its Lola Bag collection, accessories and silk scarves. We also love the special gesture of redesigning the TB Thomas Burberry monogram with bunny ears. Attention to detail is always appreciated. Scroll down to find out why this Burberry capsule collection deserves your full attention.

‘Take a Leap’: Burberry presents its Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection

Burberry’s marketing campaign is the best summary of its Year of The Rabbit collection. The video campaign describes the characteristics of a rabbit and aligns them with its main message: Small steps. big ideas. dream further.

Burberry’s high-end campaign brings a new perspective to the Chinese New Year collection, with actors Shi Peng Yuan, Qi Xi and footballer Zhao Lina further enhancing it with their rare magnetism. Here’s a look at Burberry’s playful, quirky and sophisticated campaign.

Learn more about Burberry’s ‘Year of the Rabbit’ collection

The first thing you’ll notice about this collection is its creative designs that stand out with their slightly quirky but adorable “drop ear” patterns and prints. These have been incorporated extensively into their collection, including their sweatshirts, bomber jackets, sweaters, hoodies, crepe de chine skirts and embellished wool beanies, for both men and women. Although the collection primarily had a dominant black and white color scheme, Burberry also included red outfits to re-impose the Year of the Bunny theme.

Also, don’t miss the original bags and accessories like the Thomas bear charm in rabbit costume with cute bunny ears sticking out. As for the kids, the designs are incredibly adorable and feature bunny prints and our favorite 3D bunny earbuds.

So what are you waiting for? Get your hands on Burberry’s adorable and exclusive Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection by clicking here.

Hero image credit: Courtesy Official Website Burberry

Featured Image Credit: Courtesy Official Website Burberry