Best Fashion Anime

Anime fans can get lost in the colorful worlds of some of the greatest slice-of-life anime shows while experiencing Japanese fashion. Although style and fashion play an important role in most anime stories, there are also a few shows and movies in which fashion plays one of the most important roles.





Through these imaginative fashion anime, fans were able to meet some of the most stylish and creative anime characters of all time while learning about cosplay, modern Japanese street fashion, as well as traditional Japanese clothing. . Anime lovers can also learn more about the world of modeling and how clothes and shoes are made while enjoying emotional, motivational and funny anime series.

7/7 The garden of words

The garden of words is one of the most atmospheric Makoto Shinkai films with a heartwarming story about a teenage boy and a woman in her twenties and their unlikely friendship. Takao’s dream is to become a professional shoemaker, and he likes to skip class to peacefully practice shoe design in one of Tokyo’s gardens.

One rainy day, Takao meets Yukino and the two soon form a bond. Takao promises to finally make a shoe and he offers it to Yukino. It’s a charming and deeply atmospheric anime about fashion and the struggles of adulthood with a stunning art style.

6/7 Paradise Kiss

Paradise Kiss is a beautiful and fun anime about fashion that not only features stunning clothes, but will also introduce anime fans to the world of modeling. It’s a feel-good story that follows Yukari’s modeling adventures. She is a young high school girl who feels exhausted because she cannot find purpose in her life.

By chance, she meets a group of fashion-loving students who want her to become their model in their school’s fashion show. While Yukari initially refuses, she eventually decides to accept their offer and soon discovers that she has a real talent for modeling and finally finds her passion.

5/7 Smile on the track

Smile on the track is one of the most motivational anime about fashion and chasing your dreams. It is also a great choice for anime fans who are looking for fun cosplay anime with lots of amazing designs and creative ideas.

Smile on the trackThe story follows the adventures of two teenage girls as Ikuto and Chiyuki work hard to achieve their goals. Although she is too small, Chiyuki wants to become a successful model and walk the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week while Tsumura dreams of becoming a popular fashion designer. Anime fans can experience fun adventures with the two girls as they try to fulfill their desires under unfortunate circumstances.

4/7 Princess Medusa

Princess Medusa is one of the best Josei anime series with a creative and inspiring story. It is a charming and colorful romantic anime about fashion and many unforgettable and relatable female characters. The story is mostly set in an apartment complex where no men are allowed to live and follows the adventures of a shy young girl Tsukimi who is obsessed with jellyfish.

Although Tsukimi is a kind person, she is also insecure and has very low self-esteem. However, her life changes when she meets a super stylish princess who helps her become more confident while helping her learn more about fashion and find her own style.

3/7 flavors of youth

flavors of youth is one of the most successful anime anthology films with very moving stories and beautiful art style. One of the films titled ‘A little fashion show‘ talks about fashion and the difficulties of the modeling world.

Her story follows a beautiful young model Yi Lin who is one of the most popular models in China but is afraid of being replaced. The story follows her adventures as she tries to stay on top, so she can support her little sister Lulu who dreams of becoming a successful fashion designer. It’s one of the most glamorous anime about fashion with a bittersweet story about coming of age.

2/7 Urahara

Urahara is a colorful and underrated fashion anime that transports its viewers to Tokyo’s iconic fashion district, Harajuku. It’s a fun anime that follows the adventures of three fashion-loving high school girls who want to open their own boutique called Park in Harajuku.

However, mysterious aliens suddenly arrive who want to steal the culture of their beloved fashion district, so they’ll have to find ways to defeat the aliens, in style, of course. Urahara is a perfect choice for anime fans who are looking for a fun show with some of the most dazzling and cutest Japanese street clothes.

1/7 My darling dressing

My darling dressing is one of the most popular new anime on fashion with a heartwarming story filled with hilarious moments. This funny romantic anime introduces fans to not only modern Japanese fashion, but also traditional Japanese doll making, and fans can also see great cosplays.

Its story follows the adventures of a lonely high school student, Wakana, who loves making Hina dolls but keeps it a secret. However, when her popular classmate Marin tells her that she loves cosplay, he decides to help her. Fans could see some really creative and beautiful cosplays in My darling dressing while enjoying a fun and wholesome story.

