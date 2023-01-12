Tailor caught in royal bridesmaid dress battle speaks out





Prince Harry released details of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s tense drama over bridesmaid dresses in his memoir, Spareand by that I mean he dropped their literal text exchange. In case you missed all that (which is doubtful), Kate texted Meghan before the royal wedding, saying Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home. Meghan then replied, Fine, and I told you the tailor had been there since 8 a.m. Here. At the KP. Can you take Charlotte to have her touched up, like other moms do? Really so embarrassing already, but at another point, Meghan wrote, I don’t know what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit, please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He waited all day. WPA pool//Getty Images And now? Now the tailor caught in the middle of this drama, Ajay Mirpuri, is speaking out. Mirpuri said The daily mail that he (alongside three staff members) worked at Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle for four days due to none of the Givenchy-designed bridesmaids’ dresses. But he was not there to witness a drama. “If something happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me,” Mirpuri explained. “But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times and especially one at this high level; you have to respect that. They faced a problem like anyone at a wedding, with last minute hiccups. I I can understand why everyone would be upset if the dresses didn’t fit, it’s nerve-wracking I feel for all of them, because you wouldn’t want kids walking out on a big stage in a dress that didn’t fit well and that’s is what they were. WPA pool//Getty Images He continued: “The dresses of all six bridesmaids needed to be repaired, and we did. I am a royalist and wanted to do everything I could with my small business to serve the royal family. We just bowed his head and said, ‘Now that we’re here, we have to fix it so that the day Britain will be fine.’ If that book hadn’t come out, no one would have known it was us. But if it saved the day, it saved it, and good luck to them. I won’t say I mind, but in all this great event, this [the row] it’s what we talk about the most it should be the fact that they [the bridesmaids] looked fabulous.” Fair enough!

