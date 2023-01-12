The Best Boots for Men | FinancialTimes

The Beatles wear their iconic Chelsea boots in 1963 Redferns

At Christmas, at the request of my other half, I tackled the black and brown leather Jenga tower of old boots in the cupboard under the stairs. I’ve always preferred boots to shoes, an ankle boot says more about its owner than your average loafer or shoelace, but even I, the unfortunate hoarder and style-obsessed, could agree that the roughly 15 pairs stacked precariously around the boiler seemed useless to me.

The task of distilling my bygone collection was made all but acceptable by my latest acquisition, a pair of John Lobbs Lawry boots in polished black calfskin. For me, they are the epitome of timeless Chelsea boots; beautifully made with elegant almond-shaped toes (not too round, not too pointy), a sweeping line through the waist of the boots in fitted heels, and a quality of leather that holds up to even the simplest of silhouettes. I found them so useful that they convinced me to drop the majority of my stock, a real New Year’s miracle.

With 2023 on the way, now is the perfect time to think about refreshing your own shoes. If, like me, you need a pair that will do it all, Chelsea boots are a great starting point that’s easy to wear with tailored or casual pieces. Don’t take my word for it either. The Chelseas are the go-to for MatchesFashions menswear manager Damien Paul. I like a modern Chelsea, especially with a bit of heel from brands like Lemaire, he says. It is an extremely versatile boot that you can easily wear from day to night.

I tend to wear mine with wide pleated trousers in thick brushed cotton or corduroy, finished with generous cuffs. Clinging well to the hems without breaking, they look streamlined with a cashmere sweater and a suede jacket. Alternatively, they can be dressed up with a flannel button-down jacket and an unstructured double-breasted jacket (this season, Drakes’ Games blazers are worth a look).

To me, a Cuban heelless boot feels pedestrian right now.

While John Lobbs is decidedly classic, Chelseas by Tods, Loewe and Prada feature a more chunky, edgy silhouette that fuels a trend that has accelerated in recent years. Were seeing a shift in customers connecting to fashion interpretations of [footwear] classics, confirms Paul. Chunky boots lend a forward-looking attitude to a streamlined outfit.

Even old-school cobblers got in on the action. Crockett & Jones, the 144-year-old manufacturer that produces 2,500 pairs of shoes a week at its Northampton factory, specializes in sturdy yet beautiful boots. The brand launched three pairs of chunky boots with cleated rubber soles in 2018 and now offers 24 models. Sales of thick-soled boots increased by 170% between 2021 and 2022, according to the company.

Consumers buy these types of boots for their quality and chunky appearance, says Crockett & Jones brand manager James Fox, calling from company headquarters. This chunky style is pretty casual for a Goodyear Welted cobbler like us…but it’s still a heritage look. Our original rubber sole dates back over 100 years.

The company’s sturdy Coniston Derby boots, Islay brogue boots and Chelsea 11 in Scotch Grain leather all feature thick rubber soles. Treat them like dependable weekenders and pair them with carefully tapered chinos, drawstrings or faded denim. Chunky knit socks and a well-worn chore coat complete the look. Rolled up hems work well with casual boots like these and draw attention to your fancy shoes.

It is also possible to have fun with the size of your heels. Sleek 1970s-style Cuban-heeled boots are back in fashion for men, thanks to brands like Saint Laurent and Celine. For photographer James Harvey-Kelly, who lives in RM Williams’ block-heeled Yearling boots, it’s not something to be afraid of. To me, a Cuban heelless boot seems pedestrian right now, he says. I first bought mine as a bit of a buy, and haven’t worn any other boots since.

Unlike a cowboy boot (which even I’d struggle to wear), this new breed of slightly retro rock-aristocratic ankle boot is surprisingly understated, perfect with slightly tapered dark tailored pants and cropped hems, a coat tweed raglan and a cozy sweater. for a chic and bohemian look.

Of course, there’s an art to pairing boots with tailored pieces. Disgraced Aussie financier Lex Greensill has a penchant for wearing expensive two-piece suits with sturdy RM Williams boots. It’s the sartorial equivalent of finishing a sole meunire with a jar of Texas Petes Hotter Hot Sauce. To get suits with boots, take inspiration from style icons of yesteryear, says Parisian tailor Nicolas Gabard, whose label Husbands offers a masterclass in sophisticated suiting.

Not all boots work with costumes. Let’s talk about the styles of chukka or Chelsea boots worn by the Beatles, Stones, Brian Ferry, they help you feel sexier and more confident, and add a new dimension to a costume, he says. Take a look at how Husbands mixes tailoring with their Italian-made ankle boots and you’ll understand the drift. Charcoal striped or bold Prince of Wales check suits with wide lapels and high waisted trousers are complemented by polished black boots, while sporty tweed jackets are layered over cashmere turtlenecks and slim white jeans, with Cuban heels sticking out below. It’s a typically Parisian approach to suits and boots, but it works beautifully.

John Lobb Lawry Chelsea Boot, 1495, johnlobb.com

Suede ankle boots Celine Men, 830, celine.com



If you’re in the mood to channel your inner Alain Delon, invest in a pair of Husbands Cracked Patent Leather Buckle Boots, which look like they’re straight out of the 70s. these, but that’s the point. Style involves taking risks, concludes Gabard.

But what if you’re a sneakerhead? Is there a pair of boots for you too? Absolutely, says Adam Lewenhaupt, founder of Swedish sneaker brand CQP, which launched a range of tech hybrids of sneakers and boots in October. I think for anyone who wears sneakers, that kind of boot is natural to turn to right now, he explains. They are very functional, but bring a certain coolness to wear if they are well made and worn correctly. Technical shoes, paired with more classic, non-technical outerwear, make for an interesting juxtaposition of styles. Vibram meets cashmere, if you will.

Of course, the bravest among you could take the idea of ​​juxtaposition one step further. Designer and founder of menswear brand LEJ Luke Walker is a strong proponent of the Maison Margielas Tabi boots, with their divisive clog-like silhouette. The design is inspired by a Japanese walking sock of the same name and makes all the difference.

I don’t like to dress as one character, whether it’s a guy in a suit or in sportswear, I like to mix things up, says Walker. Like classic boots, Tabis are well made, in good materials, but there is something slightly different about the design. From afar, you’re only wearing a pair of black boots, but up close, they have a really different silhouette that stands out.

Choosing your own perfect pair of boots is of course a very personal decision, like choosing boxers over briefs or finding the right hairstylist. Whether you consider my late treasure of shoes mildly amusing or (as my partner likes to tell me) mildly unhinged, there’s no denying that good boots, like any other piece of wardrobe, can be tools for expressing part of your personality. Yes, they should be functional, but boots can also be fun. And, at the risk of sounding like your mother, you can tell a lot about a man from his proliferating boot collection.

