The fashion world remembers late model Tatjana Patitz





The fashion industry remembers the life and legacy of the late German model Tatjana Patitz.

Wednesday, vogue broke the news of his death at age 56. Her agent later confirmed to CNN that the cause was breast cancer.

Considered one of the original supermodels, the German-born, Swedish-raised catwalker was also known for appearing in George Michaels’ “Freedom ’90” music video. Patitz has performed alongside super peers and colleagues Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.

Remembering her legacy and impact, members of the fashion community, from Patitz’s fellow models and artists to photographers and editors, shared tributes on social media.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty



“Tatjana has always been the symbol of European chic, like Romy Schneider meets Monica Vitti,” said Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Cond Nast and global editorial director of vogue. “She was much less conspicuous than her peers, more mysterious, more adult, more inaccessible and had her own allure.”

Cindy Crawford took to Instagram with a Photo of both of them. She recalled their early days, writing, “We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We’ve been on so many shoots together and backstage at shows. , who could ever forget those piercing eyes. His love of animals and nature was contagious.”

She concluded with her condolences to Patitz’s family, including her son Jonah.



A little after vogue posted the news, the team of the late German photographer Peter Lindbergh responded to his passing on Twitter, their message saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a longtime friend of Peter. We would like to salute the Tatjana’s kindness, her interior of extraordinary beauty and intelligence. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and especially Jonah. We will miss her greatly.”







Lindbergh’s team also shared a separate tribute to instagram a striking black and white portrait of Patitz. The photographer, who died in 2019 at the age of 74, worked with Patitz and helped her develop her career in 1988.

Model Helena Christensen commented: ‘It’s deeply deeply sad’ and also reposted a video of Patitz, originally shared by the makeup artist Stephane Marais on his Instagram story. “Heartbroken,” she wrote.

She later followed up with a lengthy Instagram tribute to her friend, writing in part, “I loved being with you, it was so peaceful and we always had a great laugh.”



Marais’ video, a scene taken from a vintage black and white montage, captured the essence of the late model’s drive and passion.



“I’m really willing to give everything I can for this. Creativity to me is life in a way,” Patitz says in the clip. “The different parts you have to represent are all inspiring. I love to experience it, I love to give it to it, I love to give it to it because it feeds me because it feeds me in an incredible way. You know , it’s almost like a little fire inside of you burning for that.”

Marais, who remembered Patitz as an “angel”, captioned the post: “An angel has just left us. Terrible devastating news. I am heartbroken. My beloved Tatjana rest in peace. All my thoughts to his son, his family and friends you.”



celebrity makeup artist Patti Dubroff also opened up about his times working with Patitz, writing on Instagram: “@tatjanapatitz was one of the first models I met and interacted with when we were both in our early twenties. She was already a “supermodel” and I was “just” an assistant. She was kind, cool and so down to earth.”

