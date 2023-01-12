Fashion
Heidi Klum’s Golden Globes look is dividing fans
Heidi Klum ruffled some feathers with his bold 2023 golden globes to see.
The 49-year-old model made headlines in October last year after dress up like a worm for halloweenand now it looks like she wants to start this year as she intends to continue with her striking outfit choice.
The TV personality donned a Germanier mini dress, which featured a sparkly cut-out bodice covered with a giant purple feather sash.
Read more: Heidi Klum Swaps Unrecognizable Worm Costume For Almost Naked Number At Halloween Party
The dress included a built-in choker, and she accessorized the look with a matching silver clutch and silver heels, and brought husband Tom Kaulitz, 33, as a date.
Klums’ look received mixed reactions from fans on social media, with one person, @LouisPisanowriting: Heidi Klum continues her tradition of understanding ONLY the mission of Halloween.
Watch: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for the 80th Annual Golden Globes
Another person, @MediumSizeMeech wrote: Heidi Klum looks great for her audition as the villainess in the Barbie movie.
Heidi Klum: gorgeous woman, terrible dress, added @StyleWriterNYC.
However, others were fans of the outfit, with some people commenting on an image of the mini dress saying they love it, wow and perfection.
Read more: Heidi Klum’s daring, bare-bones dress is ‘the favorite’ as spunky celebs rock the trend
Klums dress designer Kevin Germanier taken to instagram to thank Klum for wearing his design and to explain that the look had been recycled.
@heidiklum brings recycling to @goldenglobes, Germanier wrote on her Instagram story, adding that the dress was made of dead feathers and sequins at the end of the roll.
Read more: The best celebrity fashions of 2022, from Anne Hathaway to Zendaya
The designer, who specializes in upcycled clothing, also thanked the model for promoting sustainability.
Klum posted her a picture of herself and Kaulitz PageInstagram, captioning the image with the night date. She also posted several behind-the-scenes videos to her Instagram Stories, including revealing her post-show meal of sausages and greens.
Klum’s look was one of many shining numbers on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, as stars took the opportunity to shine at the first awards show of the season.
Other sequined guests included Black Panthers Angela Bassett, who won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, and The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, who won Best Supporting Actress in a a limited TV series/movie.
