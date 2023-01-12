‘Love Island’ hits UK TV show to promote sustainable fashion in latest series





Hit UK reality show Love Island returns on January 16 – and pre-loved fashion is ready to steal the show once again. In 2022, the series dropped its fast mode image by partnering with eBay, after being associated with online clothing stores Missguided and I Saw it First. The series is widely watched in the UK with viewership figures in the millions and offers brands unparalleled exposure during its prime time. Series 8 of “Love Island” saw the First time pre-loved fashion partnership on TV show. Clothes from eBay’s online second-hand market were worn by the contestants as they descended on an exotic location to find love. Second-hand clothing searches jumped 1,600% eBay after the show aired. New data from eBay reveals demand is still strong, with 49% of Britons planning to buy second-hand clothes in 2023. 31% of over-55s. For Season 9, “Love Island” once again teamed up with eBay to spark conversations about sustainability and encourage shoppers to be more environmentally conscious in their wardrobes. Why is the pre-loved fashion gaining popularity? Clothes and shoes are responsible for water pollution, greenhouse gases emissions and discharge. With the rise of fast fashion, the amount of clothing produced and thrown away has exploded. Buying pre-loved items saves both money and environment. 50% of survey respondents said they bought used because it was cheaper, while 48% cited environmental reasons. eBay believes that if every buyer bought a used product fashion article instead of buying new in a month, the UK could divert 6,000 tonnes from disposal, the equivalent of more than 260,000 packed suitcases. In the EUof the 5.8 million tonnes of textiles that consumers throw away each year, only a quarter is recycled according to the European Commission. Friends of the Earth Europe reports that the remaining 4.3 million tonnes have been dumped. That equates to 60 garbage truckloads of clothes being burned or buried in a landfill every minute. How will pre-loved clothes feature in Series 9 “Love Island”? The islanders will be dressed by celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman, who has worked with celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Lena Dunham and Jonathan Van Ness She’ll fill a shared wardrobe at the iconic ‘Love Island’ villa with second hand items from eBay, according to four themes: Tutti Frutti, Business vs Party, Dressed up Denim and Heavy Metal. The e-commerce platform is also taking the opportunity to promote its authentic sneakers and its Imperfects range by integrating them into the show. Certain branded items that are sold above certain thresholds on the platform are verified by industry experts for authenticity in an effort to build consumer confidence. The platform describes its Imperfects range as the equivalent of supermarkets”wonky vegetable‘ initiative. It offers clothing, shoes and accessories considered new, but with defects, from more than 100 high-end and high-end designers, including North Face, Off White, Puma, Fila and Timberland, up to 60% off reduction. Flaws may include small scuffs or marks, missing button, loose thread, or old display items that cannot be sold at full price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/01/12/love-island-hit-uk-tv-show-to-promote-sustainable-fashion-in-latest-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos