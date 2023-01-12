Golden Globes 2023: Heidi Klum risks a wardrobe malfunction in a barely there dress that needs to be seen



















January 11, 2023 – 04:05 GMT



Jenni McKnight

Heidi Klum made a grand entrance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday alongside husband Tom Kaulitz and wait till you see her dress!

Heidi Klum did everything possible to Golden Globe Awards 2023 Tuesday — and her dress was perhaps the most daring yet. The AGT Judge was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz and the couple packed on the PDA while posing for photos outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Heidi looked sensational in her revealing Kevin Germanier mini dress, which looked like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. WATCH: Stars hit the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globes Loading player… Heidi left little to the imagination in her sequined silver dress, which featured a hip-length slit that showed off her long, toned legs. The dress also showed off Heidi’s petite waist and sculpted back thanks to exaggerated cutouts and revealed a hint of her bare chest. HOT: The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet RELATED: Ryan Murphy’s 11 Best TV Shows Of All Time She accessorized with a lavender feather overlay, Tom Ford heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Ahead of the ceremony, Heidi took to Instagram to show off her look for the evening, captioning the photo simply: “A romantic date.” Heidi’s eye-catching dress had a lot going for it Heidi wasn’t the only stylish star on the red carpet. The tastes of Lily James, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek and Jenna Ortega all put on their most fashionable foot at this star-studded event. The show returned to the air at full capacity this year, for the first time since the pandemic and due to the non-airing of last year’s ceremony due to scandal within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Winners of the evening included Jennifer Coolidge, who won her first Globe for Best Supporting Actress to The White Lotus, Austin Butler, Amanda Seyfried, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya and Julia Garner, among others. Heidi and Tom packed on the PDA Shows like Elementary Abbot and movies including The Fabelmans, Elvis, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also won monumental victories. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Jerrod is best known for his work as a comedian, writer and actor. Viewers will be familiar with his appearances on hit shows like The Carmichael Show, On the Count of Three, and Lucas Bros Moving Co. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get all the latest royalty and celebrity news straight to your inbox.

