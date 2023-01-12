Menswear steals the show on a gray Golden Globes red carpet | Fashion

Fashion
Menswear steals the show on a gray Golden Globes red carpet
It didn’t help that the red carpet was, in fact, gray. And that, like much of the UK, it was raining in Beverly Hills. And that the star-studded stars Zendaya, Timothe Chalamet, Rihanna, who we’re counting on to kick off awards season with their dependable frou frou glamour, haven’t.
And it really didn’t help that the best looks were black, though Triangle of Sadness star Dolly de Leon, wearing an extraordinary dress in buttery-soft black leather by designer Norman Ren Devera; Hacks Megan Stalter, giving Angelina Jolie’s leg a run for its money in Versace, and Natasha Lyonne in clingy Givenchy, patent platforms and a copper bob, looked anything but boring.
But this year, as is often the case these days, it’s up to the men to shake things up.
Call it the Chalamet effect, but the penguin suits are gone, and even the ties are gone. Influencer Josh Richards may be the most well-known of Gen Z, but from now on, the hell will also be known as the guy who swapped his shirt for a sheer mesh top.
Historically, what men wear on a red carpet has always been relegated to background chatter, certainly among the jumble of princess dresses and big hair. Then in 2019, Chalamet wore a Louis Vuitton harness to the Golden Globes and Billy Porter wore a Christian Siriano ballgown to the Oscars, and the menswear landscape changed forever, reflecting the narrowing gap between it and fashion. female fashion. At least, on the red carpet.
It was Donald Glover, however, who won the proverbial red carpet. Wearing a black jacket with pointed shoulders over a pair of cream silk Saint Laurent pajamas that gathered over his shoes, the effect was high in the pandemic, convenient the pajamas had pockets, giving you the less a beautiful way to pose but comfortable, old meets new.
See also Andrew Garfield, in a burnt orange linen suit, pretending it wasn’t January; Tyler James Williams in a faded Matador-style cropped suit from streetwear brand Amiri; Seth Rogen in a peach-colored Dior tuxedo; Hacks Mark Indelicato in a 1930s buttercream brocade suit and The Banshees of Inisherins Barry Keoghan in a pastel blue Louis Vuitton, neck-wrapped gift with a small handkerchief. Porter even wore another Siriano prom dress, this time in Pantones 2023 Color of the Year, Viva Magenta.
Social media has always played a part, with the most successful looks becoming memes. The Instagram moment of the 2023s came in the form of opera gloves. Worn by Nicole Byer in Siriano, Lyonne in Givenchy and Ayo Edebiri, it was an old-school showpiece impossible to see a pair and not think of Audrey Hepburn modernized by the sprinkling of fancy diamond rings worn over them .
In some cases they made a disconcerting addition (some even came attached to the robes themselves), albeit given the number of viruses circulating and yet no one was wearing a mask, probably a sensible mask too.
It’s perhaps telling that the most striking look of the night was actually neither a costume nor a dress, but a mashup of the two accessorized by a single blue teardrop painted on their left cheek as worn by House of the Dragons. Emma D’Arcy. Blink and you’ll miss the skirt worn underneath. I wanted a child prodigy look at the grand piano recital, except we added a single tear to the makeup, so I guess the recital went really badly, the actor said of their Acne Studios costume before the ceremony. I wear a skirt and pants, because nothing says non-binary like wearing pants and a skirt simultaneously.
What people wore on red carpets was never what they really wanted to wear. A star-studded sartorial choice was mostly devised in collusion with the marketing power of the big brands who paid for the privilege, with some designers becoming as famous as the people they dress.
When MeToo arrived and when we realized that the red carpet was as much about objectification as it was who was dating who we were expecting a reset. But Hollywood’s fashion-industrial complex will likely never shake off its troubled past. People also won’t stop wearing Dolce & Gabbana despite its history of racism and homophobia. A saving in itself, thousands of dollars pass through their hands at these events. And they probably will be forever.
