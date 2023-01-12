Supreme Court calls for revision of school dress code requiring skirts and dresses for girls





The U.S. Supreme Court this week asked the Biden administration to rule on a dispute in North Carolina over a charter school requiring girls to wear skirts as part of the dress code. The high court asked Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar for the federal government’s opinion on a dispute brought by Charter Day School, located in a rural area outside of Wilmington, North Carolina. The charter school operates with government funding, but under a contract with the state, it is subject to minimal government oversight, compared to other public schools. The school, with parents, has a uniform policy in place requiring students to wear white or navy blue tops tucked into khaki or blue bottoms. Boys must wear pants or shorts, and girls must wear skirts, skorts, or sweaters. Three students challenged the policy in court, arguing that it violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution and state law. The federal appeals court sided with the students, prompting the school to ask the Supreme Court to review the case. In a court filing, the school argues that the lower court ruling threatens the charter school model, which gives parents minimal government oversight. The move undoes the central feature of charter schools by treating their private operators as the constitutional equivalent of public schools, stifling innovation and restricting parental choice, the school said. Students who challenge the uniform rules argue that the school should be subject to federal law. They say the skirts limit students’ ability to be active during recess and expose their underwear in certain scenarios, such as when crawling during tornadoes and fire drills. They also say they can be warmer in pants in the winter. One student explained that requiring skirts sends the message that girls should be less active than boys and are more delicate than boys, with the result that boys “feel empowered” and in a position of power on girls, they argued in their brief. . A parent of one of the students, Bonnie Peltier, said the school founder told her the policy was implemented to emphasize chivalry. It would take four judges to vote in favor of hearing the case. The case is Charter Day School v. Peltier.

