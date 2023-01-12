LVMH changes direction at Louis Vuitton and Dior

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Europe’s Most Valuable Company, is embarking on one of its biggest leadership shake-ups in years, elevating Pietro Beccari to head Louis Vuitton and bringing in Delphine Arnault, daughter of CEO Bernard Arnault, to run Christian Dior.

The changes announced on Wednesday, effective February 1, involve two of the luxury giant’s biggest brands and some of its best-known managers. Both Louis Vuitton and Dior are on a tear, more recently riding a post-pandemic luxury spending boom that has so far shown few signs of abating.

LVMH has emerged from the pandemic as Europe’s largest company by market value, far ahead of the continent’s industrial stalwarts such as Shell PLC, Airbus SE and Volkswagen AG. Mr Arnault, meanwhile, recently usurped Elon Musk as the richest person in the world.

This year, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China – one of the luxury industry’s biggest markets – has further boosted LVMH shares, which rose 2.1% on Wednesday to close at a record, with a gain since the beginning of the year of 13.6%.

In taking charge of Louis Vuitton, Mr. Beccari succeeds Michael Burke, who led the fashion brand for a decade. Mr. Burke is one of the most trusted lieutenants of Mr. Arnault, LVMH CEO and majority shareholder, having worked with him since the 1980s. LVMH said that Mr. Burke, 66, will now take on new duties, reporting directly to Mr. Arnault.

The management changes mark a sort of homecoming for Ms. Arnault, who worked for 12 years at Dior before joining Louis Vuitton as No. 2 in 2013. It is also the first time she has held a position CEO in one of the LVMH brands. At Louis Vuitton, Ms. Arnault was in charge of all product-related activities. She was recently at the origin of a collaboration between the brand and the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama for a new major collection.

Ms. Arnault’s rise will be closely watched in Parisian business circles, where following the development of Mr. Arnault’s children in view of a possible succession is a favorite pastime. All of Mr. Arnault’s children have responsibilities within the luxury conglomerate he has built over the decades. Last month, Mr Arnault appointed his eldest son, Antoine Arnault, CEO of the family holding company which owns the bulk of the family’s stake in LVMH.

The challenge for Ms. Arnault and Mr. Beccari will be to maintain growth at Louis Vuitton and Dior as the global economy faces challenges ranging from high inflation to Covid-related disruptions in China and war in Ukraine. In November, consultancy Bain & Co. predicted sales of personal luxury goods would grow between 3% and 8% in 2023, a sharp slowdown from last year’s growth which it estimated at 22%. .

The strength of Louis Vuitton and Dior, which in recent years have proven popular with shoppers regardless of the fashion trends of the day, has helped to help LVMH become the world’s largest supplier of luxury goods, extending its ahead of rivals such as Gucci. -owner Kering SA et Cie. Financière Richemont SA, which owns Cartier.

Returning to Louis Vuitton, Mr. Beccari joins a leather goods juggernaut he first joined in 2006. In recent years, the Italian executive has overseen remarkable growth at Dior, where analysts believe the turnover business has more than tripled over the past five years. At Dior, Mr. Beccari’s accomplishments include the opening of a huge new flagship store in Paris’ luxury shopping district that spans five levels.

Mr. Beccari has also become known for launching a series of high-profile projects around the world. Recent examples include a fashion show last month in front of the ancient Egyptian pyramids at Giza as well as a major partnership with Harrods, the British luxury department store, for the Christmas season.

Mr. Beccari now takes responsibility for LVMH’s largest brand. LVMH does not disclose revenues for individual brands, although Citi analysts estimate Louis Vuitton’s revenues reached 21.8 billion euros, or $23.40 billion, last year. “Vuitton has become one of the strongest and most resilient luxury brands,” they said on Wednesday.

That rise passed under Mr. Burke, whose tenure at Louis Vuitton included the brand’s high-profile collaboration with cult streetwear label Supreme in 2017, as well as bringing in the late Virgil Abloh as artistic director of men’s fashion the following year.

On Wednesday, Mr. Arnault credited Mr. Burke with extending Louis Vuitton’s lead over competitors and promoting the brand’s heritage while grounding it in modernity.

Of Franco-American nationality, Mr. Burke has worked for Mr. Arnault since leaving business school, first on real estate investments in the United States before taking the helm of Christian Dior USA in 1986.

He also oversaw the integration of the American jeweler Tiffany & Co. into LVMH. As part of organizational changes announced on Wednesday, Tiffany – which LVMH acquired for more than $15 billion in 2021 – will now be housed in the group’s watches and jewelry division.