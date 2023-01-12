Where will menswear go in 2023? 7 experts give their opinion.





In a larger context, I love the permissiveness you see in fashion. Clients and fashion followers like to have advice and direction on things, but I prefer permissiveness. This era of exploration that we have entered into menswear is truly exciting. The idea of ​​blurring boundaries and emphasizing self-expression was a very important direction. We have seen exponential growth in the men’s sector in general, making it an increasingly important category in the fashion landscape. Much of this comes from the influence of the media, especially social media, and informing customers and driving them to make more informed and bolder choices. It really breeds a more emboldened buyer who makes choices that may be more interesting and less expected. I love when there is expansive thinking that informs fashion brands, collections and customers. What are you expecting from menswear, both on the catwalk and in terms of personal style, this year? There is a lot of anticipation for the first Gucci collection after the departure of Alessandro Micheles. He was a big purveyor of blurring boundaries and exploring eccentricity, femininity and romance, so where does that belong in the house now? I’m really curious about this. Plus we saw some really interesting entries into historic homes like Rhuigi Villaseor in Bally and Maximilian Davis in Ferragamo. This opens us up to a lot of experimentation, a lot of reflection and a lot of creativity. We were definitely still seeing a lot of utilitarian influences, but before I even talk about utility, one of the biggest things I saw was the focus on proportion. We saw a strong movement towards voluminous things, full things, looser things. This aligns well with this agnostic view of gender-neutral clothing. It’s neither this nor that, and that to me is really, really exciting. This game of proportions will influence the vast clientele in a practical way. I don’t expect everyone to wear a Comme des Garons drop shoulder jacket or an elongated lapel coat, but this will inform. In which direction would you personally like menswear to go? This is a difficult question ! I hate to keep using that word permissive, but I just want everyone to be able to wear what they want, and I want to see more options to embrace. I love when there are multiple directions that many types of people can respond to. I think it’s important that there is enough fashion for people to feel connected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/2023-menswear-expert-predictions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

