Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Dior By ERL Lunar Capsule

Finish the old and make way for the new this Lunar New Year! Dressing up with the zodiac of the year might be the most common way to kick off the Chinese New Year. And if you’re thinking of standing out among the crowd, we have a know how Solution.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Dior is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with an exclusive lunar capsule with ERL founder Eli Russell Linnetz – and yes, it’s an ongoing dialogue between Dior and their guest designer, following their spring 2023 collection.

Undoubtedly, the color of CNY must be red. So if you’re one of those who go for head-to-toe red, Dior has you covered. Build your look with the house’s must-have red sweater and red B27 low-top sneaker. To accessorize, the Dior red wool scarf that looks like a festive red packet is perfect for the occasion. Not forgetting the red quilted Dior Lingot 22 bag to complete the look.

In addition, all garments are embellished with a fluffy bunny head patch – adding a little fun to Dior’s notable know how.

In the meantime, if you prefer a relatively subtle look that doesn’t involve red, whites and beiges are for you. We think the rabbit-like saddle shearling Venice bag would also be a nice addition to your New Year’s look.

Also, if you don’t mind a touch of red, a red and white striped silk tie will work wonders. Or the D-touch quilted red rabbit head keychain that serves as the icing on the cake – give your look the much-needed punch.

Discover the Dior by ERL lunar capsule here to know more.