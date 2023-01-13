Missouri Republicans adopt stricter dress code in House

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of their annual legislative session Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Jefferson City, Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

The Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives used the opening day of its sessions on Wednesday to tighten the dress code for female legislators, while leaving the male dress code alone.

The changes were spearheaded by State Rep. Ann Kelley (R), a co-sponsor who was among Republicans seeking to require women to wear blazers when in the chamber. She met with swift opposition from Democrats who called her ridiculous.

The State House eventually approved a modified version of Kelleys’ proposal, which allows cardigans as well as jackets, but still requires women’s arms to be concealed. Missouri Democrats ripped Republicans for pushing new restrictions on what housewives could wear.

We are fighting – again – for a woman’s right to choose something. This time it’s the way she covers herself – and the interpretation of someone with no fashion training, State Rep. Raychel Proudie (D) said in a speech from the floor. I spent $1,200 on a suit and I can’t wear it to the Maison du Peuple because someone who doesn’t have the line tells me it’s inappropriate.

While previous rules stated that dresses, skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots were allowed to be worn by female lawmakers, Kelley, one of HR’s co-sponsors 11, said on Wednesday that women should wear jackets on the floor because it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.

She proposed that the dress code language be changed so that appropriate attire for women is business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts or slacks and dress shoes or boots.

All we’re trying to do today is take the same rules we have and make them clearer, Rep. Brenda Shields (R) said on the floor of the House in defense of the stricter dress code.

The move was decried as sexist by Democrats, who questioned why a dress code for female lawmakers was the top priority over a host of seemingly far more important issues. Among those critics was state Rep. Pete Merideth (D), who called out fellow Republicans for their hypocrisy over how they handled health and safety guidelines when it came to wearing a mask for help prevent the spread of covid-19.

The caucus who lost their minds over the suggestion that they should wear masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others now spend their time focusing on the small details of what women should wear (and specifically on how many diapers should cover their arms) to show respect in this room, Merideth tweeted.

Changes to the Missouri House rules can be debated every two years at the start of the General Assembly. Women hold less than a third of the seats in the Missouri House, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Men also have a dress code to follow in the bedroom, but no update to their dress code was offered on Wednesday. The House Men’s Dress Code states that appropriate attire for gentlemen should be business attire, including a coat, tie, dress pants, and dress shoes or boots.

When the debate took place, Democrats lined up to roast the proposal. After Proudie denounced Missouri Republicans for pushing for the updated dress code, she told her colleagues that debating the dress code was not the reason they were elected in the first place. She also noted that there might be co-workers of hers in the Missouri house who are pregnant and would have to buy expensive new clothes to comply with the dress code.

Surely you don’t have the money from the salary we earn to go out and buy a bunch of new clothes or custom-made clothes, and I hope you can keep wearing your cardigan and voting on behalf of the people who have sent here, Proudie said.

Next up was State Rep. Ashley Aune (D), who had a contentious back and forth with Kelley, whom she called a lady.

Why did you mention it? Aune asked, according to a video posted by Heartland Signal, a website for liberal radio station WCPT in Chicago.

Why should we talk about something like this? Kelley replied This is absolutely ridiculous.

Aune, looking exasperated, replied, You brought this to the ground, ma’am, you tell me.

In response, Kelley pointed the finger at her female colleagues for not wanting the stricter dress code in the first place.

You’d think, you’d think, all you’d have to do is, say, dress professionally, and the women could handle that, Kelley said. You would think the elected officials could handle this.

Aune pointed out that Kelley wore her own sequined top while trying to make the case for a stricter dress code only for female lawmakers.

But were walking around here in sequins and velvet for lady’s point, the Democrat said. So what is appropriate and why do you decide?

Kelley replied: We have to overcome the glitter. It’s ridiculous.

As the debate continued, Shields proposed an amendment to the proposal that allows cardigans to be counted as jackets, the Post-Dispatch reported. The dress code amendment was part of a large group of amendments passed by a vote of 105-51. The Dress Code for Women Legislators now states: Appropriate dress for women should be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots.

But some Missouri Democrats remained upset over why a stricter dress code was needed only for female lawmakers at a time when there were more pressing issues.

The floor debate just ended over why knit blazers don’t include cardigans on an amendment limiting what women can wear in the House, state Rep. Jamie Johnson (D) tweeted. Why would we need to add extra class barriers to the idea that anyone could represent the people. . .