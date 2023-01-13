15 Best Mother of the Bride Dresses Inspired by Katie Couric





When it comes to style inspiration for mothers of the bride, Katie Couric has been an icon for decades. From the Vera Wang marigold dress she sported at the 2012 Glamor Women of the Year Awards to the embellished Carmen Marc Valvo gown she wore to the 2014 Time 100 gala, Couric is clearly not afraid to take a few fashion risks. . Though she mixes classic sheath silhouettes and dark hues, the famed reporter often gravitates towards bolder colors and patterns, wearing ensembles that are both feminine and eye-catching. Her ability to seamlessly combine sleek silhouettes with on-trend and unique details is key to creating a chic and timeless ensemble, which is why so many moms turn to her for their own wedding day looks. So for mothers of the bride or groom currently looking for their outfit of the day, we’ve got you covered with Katie Couric’s best red carpet moments. Scroll forward for five of her most fashionable pieces, plus some recommendations on how to recreate her look yourself.

Getty Images

Couric embraced the Barbiecore trend at the 45th Kennedy Honors in December 2022, opting for a strapless column dress by Markarian. She let the hot pink number speak for itself, styling the vibrant ensemble with a Markarian round clutch in crystal and diamond jewelry by Stephen Russell.





Courtesy of Sachin & Babi

Cut: 0-14 | Materials: Poly fault | Length: Stage Channel Courics’ Barbiecore moment with this on-trend strapless dress from Sachin & Babi. The oversized bow sash and pleated skirt make this hot pink number perfect for a formal spring wedding. Commit fully to a monochromatic look with pink pumps, or take inspiration from Couric’s style and pair the dress with various metallic accessories. Price at time of publication: $850





Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Cut: 2-18 | Materials: Polyester | Length: Stage Although this off-the-shoulder dress has a sleeker silhouette than the Courics Markarian dress, the bright pink hue and open neckline match perfectly. Perfect for a black tie wedding, the draped bodice details and cutout back give this classic silhouette a modern edge. Pair it with La Couric dangling earrings, or a tennis necklace to further emphasize your neckline. Price at time of publication: $495





Courtesy of MyTheresa

Cut: 2-12 | Materials: Silk and wool | Length: Noon For an elegant and fashion-forward look, try this midi dress from Roland Mouret. It incorporates the pink hue and strapless silhouette of the Courics Markarian set, but also features an asymmetrical neckline and scooped pleats. Pair your look with a sheer pink shawl, sheer pumps and a silver clutch. Price at time of publication: $915 Getty Images

Couric stunned in another monochrome piece at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party. The black one-shoulder dress flowed elegantly over her figure for a classic red carpet look that still felt modern. She added a playful touch to this simple ensemble by accessorizing it with an unfurled deck-of-cards clutch, black platform heels and diamond jewelry.





Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Cut: 0-14 | Materials: Satin | Length: Max For a more glamorous take on Courics’ all-black look, we love this satin maxi dress from Alice + Olivia that features a crystal-embellished strap. The side slit and asymmetric hem, combined with the loose silhouette, create a chic and comfortable look. Price at time of publication: $695





Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Cut: XS-L | Materials: Satin | Length: Ankle This LAGENCE number is a perfect dupe for the black dress Couric wore on the red carpet, and showcases a single dolman sleeve and an asymmetrical cut. Follow Courics’ lead and wear this casual dress with platform heels and a fun clutch to add a pop of color. Price at time of publication: $375





Courtesy of Anthropologie

Cut: XXS-3X | Materials: Cotton | Length: Ankle This one-shoulder dress retains the same style as the Courics look but features a puff sleeve and a more structured skirt. You can easily dress this look up with a pair of platform heels and statement jewelry, or keep it casual with ankle strap sandals and hoop earrings. Price at time of publication: $248 Getty Images

For the Gala Time 100 in 2014, Couric made a bold fashion choice with this carmen marc vavo dress, the same designer she wore to her wedding the same year. She kept the accessories simple, styling the patterned dress with an assortment of pearl jewelry and a gold clutch.





Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Cut: 0-16 | Materials: Polyester | Length: Noon Inspired by the beaded details of the Courics dress, this Mac Duggal dress easily fits into a formal dress code. Also, the midi length and gorgeous light green color would suit a spring or summer wedding. Stay sophisticated by pairing this beaded look with ankle strap heels and drop earrings. Price at time of publication: $498





Courtesy of Theia

Cut: 0-16 | Materials: Silk | Length: Stage With this Theia dress, you get the best of shimmers in the world and an abstract pattern. While this one-shoulder dress differs from Courics’ embellished dress in many ways, its A-line silhouette and green wildflower print stay true to its style. Add even more shine to this bold look with gold heels and a matching clutch. Price at time of publication: $716





Courtesy of Adrianna Papell

Cut: 0-20 | Materials: Metallic mesh | Length: Max Following the abstract pattern theme, this Adrianna Papell dress is chic and romantic. Although it falls on the more casual side, it would be a great option for a pre-wedding brunch or a backyard wedding. Plus, you can reuse it afterwards for a stylish summer look. Price at time of publication: $229 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As host of the 2012 Glamor Women of the Year Awards, Couric made it a point to bring her fashion A-game to the red carpet. She stood out in a marigold midi dress, by Vera Wang, which exhibited a complex pattern. Her golden pumps and matching jewels complete this colorful set for a chic result.





Cut: 0-12 | Materials: Silk | Length: Noon Marigold can be a tough color to pull off, but not when it comes to this gorgeous midday from Reformation. The high neckline, small back slit and elegant silhouette would suit any type of wedding, from cocktail dress to black tie. Complement the rich hue of the dress with some gold accessories, such as hoop earrings and ankle strap heels. Price at time of publication: $328





Courtesy of The Outnet

Cut: XS-XL | Materials: Satin | Length: Knee To capture Courics’ bold yet feminine aesthetic, shop this Ronny Kobo leopard print dress. While the hemline falls asymmetrically at the knee, the deep yellow hue and unique pattern make this look similar to Vera Wang’s original piece from Courics. Price at time of publication: $269





Courtesy of David’s Bride

Cut: 0-30 | Materials: charmer | Length: Stage Taking a more formal approach to the Courics look, we love this one shoulder dress from Davids Bridal for a black tie wedding. The fitted bodice mimics the celebrity style, but the satiny charmeuse fabric and wrap skirt bring a more sultry touch to this chic ensemble. Price at time of publication: $180 Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a black dress, and Couric put her own spin on the classic look at a Stand Up to Cancer event in 2016. The backless dress featured a snakeskin panel, beaded belt and skirt ombr, which gave the whole thing some dimension. She then finished the eye-catching dress with black peep toe heels and diamond jewelry.





Courtesy of Mac Duggal

Cut: 0-14 | Materials: Metallic swimsuit | Length: Stage For those attending a black-tie wedding or formal rehearsal dinner, consider this boat neck dress with a cowl back from Mac Duggal. Pair your look with dangling earrings, a silver clutch and black pumps to complement the metallic fabric. Price at time of publication: $338





Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Cut: 0-18 | Materials: Polyester | Length: Stage This pleated dress from Aqua is sure to turn heads at any semi-formal wedding. The ombr skirt resembles that of the Courics dress, but the pop of color and shimmering fabric give this dress an extra luxurious feel. Price at time of publication: $268





Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Cut: 0-10 | Materials: Velvet | Length: Max If you’re looking to keep things simple with your ensemble, consider this backless dress from Raquel Diniz. Although the maxi looks more traditional at first glance, it features a velvet fabric and an open back, which adds a fun and flirty touch to the refined look. Price at time of publication: $509

