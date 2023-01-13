Ross Dress For Less will open Michigan’s first store in Benton Harbor





A long-vacant storefront in Benton Harbor has a new tenant. Ross Dress For Less, a California-based discount clothing and home goods store, is about to open its first location in Michigan. The store will be located between Dollar Tree and Kohls at Fairplain Plaza in Benton Township. Benton Township building official Chris Fuchs confirmed on Thursday that the store had obtained planning permission for the storefront, which is where Dunham’s Sports resided until it moved to its current location in 2013. “It’s always nice to see stores come in and something is being built,” Fuchs said. Ross Stores was founded in 1982 and aims to provide our customers with a steady stream of high quality department store and specialty store brands at “extraordinary savings”, according to its website. To see examples of what customers have found in the store, Click here.

Screenshot from Ross’s website. The company works directly with manufacturers to negotiate deals and offers savings to customers through its “no frills” philosophy. noto display cases, mannequins, light fixtures or novelty decorations in the store. Joe D, a project supervisor working for Ross Corporation at the site, said crews started renovating the space about three weeks ago. New electrical systems are already in place, with additional work to include the installation of new HVAC, plumbing, ground safety and fire protection systems. “There’s going to be a new showcase here,” said Joe, who declined to give his last name. “We’re going to spruce up the exterior of the building, it’s going to look brand new.” Joe said there was no major damage to the interior of the store when they arrived, but it was essentially an empty shell. “The owner did a good job of cleaning up,” he said. “The floors weren’t in great shape, so we’re going to have to grind and float the floors.” Joe said Ross expects the store to be ready to open by the end of May. The closest Ross stores are currently in Mishawaka, Elkhart and South Bend. To learn more about Ross, visit rossstores.com. By Ryan Yuenger

[email protected]

