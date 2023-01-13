Billie Eilish Wears Lacey Nightgown in New Instagram Photos





Kevin Winter – Getty Images "Happier Than Ever" singer Billie Eilish has always had an edgy fashion sense. In a series of photos on her Instagram on Wednesday, Billie styled an all-black look with a lace strappy dress, sheer Gucci tights and black platform heels. She accessorized the look with a stack of silver necklaces and captioned the post, "you look straight at me." The carousel featured a series of fun selfies, including a blurry photo of the singer smiling at the camera. This isn't Billie's first sleepwear kill. At the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2022, she showed up on the red carpet in a fully monogrammed Gucci fit of a maxi dress, gown and sleep mask. She even brought a Gucci blanket and made herself comfortable her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, who wore matching men's pajamas. Who said you can't have fashion and comfort at the same time? Lingerie inspired looks have taken the fashion world by storm. From bustiers and corsets to strappy dresses and pajamas, these pieces are stepping out of the bedroom and into the streets. Some of fashion's biggest it-girls like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have all been spotted wearing their own lacy looks. Billie was best known for her signature oversized outfits, and in a profile with Vanity Fair, she explained why she made this fashion choice. "To be completely honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body," she said. In order to avoid negative comments on social media, Billie wore baggy clothes to hide her body. She's since ignored haters and expanded her style choices to include more tailored looks. Pair a corset top with jeans for a girls night out or dress up a slip with heels like Billie for the perfect party look.

