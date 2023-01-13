Fashion
On and off the court, tennis players have style
Moments later his victory at the US Open 2012 against Novak Djokovic, the Briton Andy Murray began to shout in the box of his players. But it wasn’t out of joy, gratitude or even relief after winning the grueling five-way match. It was because he couldn’t find his Rado watch for the trophy ceremony, the most important money shot.
The money, that which comes from sponsorships such as the Murrays’ million-a-year Rado contract, goes hand in hand with tennis, a sport in which personal triumph usually outweighs team success (exceptions include the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games). And with that focus on individuality comes a natural affinity for fashion, given that so few players have to wear a uniform to compete like they do in football, or even motorsport.
Sydney designer Bianca Spender, whose own collections have been inspired by tennis apparel, believes fashion is an important part of sport. They are big personalities, and they express that through their clothes, she says. And in professional sports there are not many of them. So we think we have a much better understanding of who they are.
While luxury watches, sportswear and footwear have been part of tennis for most of the last century, high fashion is increasingly making its way into the sport. Take Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 20, number 76 in the women’s chart towards the end of 2022, wearing Dior to receive her Order of the British Empire from King Charles in November. Or Roger Federer, who, before his retirement last September, raised the bar for menswear on the court with his blazers, Rolex watches and, most recently, a 10-year deal with Japanese retailer Uniqlo. And of course, there’s Serena Williams in, well, everything she’s worn throughout her career.
For tennis drama, fashion commentator Kellie Hush can’t top Russia’s Anna Kournikova, who retired from the sport in 2003. his collaboration with the late American designer Virgil Abloh. , Hush says Kournikova was one of the first players to move away from the game’s conservatism [with] color, major jewelry and that long braid.
As Williams constantly pushed the limits, remember his Nike jumpsuit in 2018? Or the one-shoulder tutu designed by Abloh the same year? Kournikova’s outfits, especially the sets of belted shorts she was fond of, have a retro charm that still influences fashion today. And let’s not forget the male players with their own style of dress, from American Bill Tildens’ 1920s cable-knit white sweaters and pants to Nick Kyrgios’ oversized t-shirts and Andre Agassis’ fluorescent outfits and three-year boycott of Wimbledon over its strict all-white dress code.
Even so-called anti-fashion moments enriched the game, such as when Aussie gamer Casey Dellacqua bought her gaming tops at Target despite having no clothing sponsor (she was later backed by Lululemon) .
Tennis is a vehicle for change, especially for women. It’s not restrictive; Tennis apparel is performance apparel that also looks amazing.
Menswear designer Christian Kimber says tennis has always been synonymous with style, especially since he’s one of the few sportsmen who play together. So naturally, there’s always been an interest in looking good on the pitch, he says. Now I think tennis is a vehicle for change, especially for women. It’s not restrictive; Tennis apparel is performance apparel that also looks amazing.
Kimber says Wimbledon, in particular, has long been a source of inspiration for him: striped linen shirts, retro sweaters, polo shirts. This approach to style was the precursor to sportswear, and you can see its influences everywhere.
This summer, as the Australian Open seeks to elevate its lifestyle and reputation for luxury, several fashion brands, from local Aje Athletica to Prada offshoot Miu Miu, have taken inspiration from center court. Ralph Lauren, the ancestor of the American sportswear movement, is once again the official draper for tournament officials. And it doesn’t hurt that tennis is the favorite sport of one of the most powerful women in fashion, in the United States. vogue editor Anna Wintour, who attended the Australian Open in 2019.
Vera Yan, co-founder of Sydney-based Nimble Active-wear, says tennis provides an opportunity for designers to pay homage to tradition while incorporating the latest in fabric technology and what she calls opportunity. lifestyle; that is, people who don’t necessarily play tennis but like the atmosphere. Libby Page, market director at retailer Net-a-Porter, explains that the latest iteration of the tennis trend started with label Sporty & Rich, which makes vintage-inspired sweatshirts, pleated skirts and even tennis-inspired socks. Think Lacoste for the whole Instagram.
From the box pleats to the buckles and tabs that were a feature of sportswear in the 1920s and 1930s, tennis’ influence on fashion is set to continue long into the future. Game on.
