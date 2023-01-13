On and off the court, tennis players have style

Andy Murray with his Rado watch, celebrating victory at the 2012 US Open. Credit:Getty Images

Moments later his victory at the US Open 2012 against Novak Djokovic, the Briton Andy Murray began to shout in the box of his players. But it wasn’t out of joy, gratitude or even relief after winning the grueling five-way match. It was because he couldn’t find his Rado watch for the trophy ceremony, the most important money shot.

The money, that which comes from sponsorships such as the Murrays’ million-a-year Rado contract, goes hand in hand with tennis, a sport in which personal triumph usually outweighs team success (exceptions include the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games). And with that focus on individuality comes a natural affinity for fashion, given that so few players have to wear a uniform to compete like they do in football, or even motorsport.

Sydney designer Bianca Spender, whose own collections have been inspired by tennis apparel, believes fashion is an important part of sport. They are big personalities, and they express that through their clothes, she says. And in professional sports there are not many of them. So we think we have a much better understanding of who they are.

Roger Federer wearing Uniqlo and a Rolex. Credit:Getty Images

While luxury watches, sportswear and footwear have been part of tennis for most of the last century, high fashion is increasingly making its way into the sport. Take Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 20, number 76 in the women’s chart towards the end of 2022, wearing Dior to receive her Order of the British Empire from King Charles in November. Or Roger Federer, who, before his retirement last September, raised the bar for menswear on the court with his blazers, Rolex watches and, most recently, a 10-year deal with Japanese retailer Uniqlo. And of course, there’s Serena Williams in, well, everything she’s worn throughout her career.