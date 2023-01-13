Fashion from Rent the Runway is coming to Amazon, including pre-worn items and design exclusives • TechCrunch

Fashion rental market Rent the track was hit hard by the pandemic, as her followers largely rented out outfits to wear to in-person events. The the company survivedhowever, by cutting costs, renegotiating supplier contracts and entering the clothing resale market. Now, the company is expanding that side of its business again by bringing some of its pre-worn items and other exclusives to Amazon as part of a new partnership with Amazon Fashion.

On Thursday, Amazon announced the launch of a Rent the Runway Amazon Fashion Showcase, which will feature a selection of pre-worn fashion items from over 35 brands in numerous styles. These pre-worn items have been inspected, cleaned and restored, but may have minor flaws, but nothing that affects the physical integrity of the garment. Customers will be able to shop items for “weekend wear, workwear, evening wear and seasonal essentials like sweaters, tops, coats and jeans,” Amazon said.

This isn’t the first time Rent the Runway has teamed up with another retailer to help unload its pre-worn items.

The fashion subscription service survived 2020 by teaming upwith resale marketplace thredUP on a previously rented designer clothing collection called “Revive by Rent the Runway» as well as with Nordstorm support. Last year Rent the Runway also started working with Saks Off 5th, which has agreed to sell Rent the Runway pre-worn clothing on its site as well. Additionally, Rent the Runway sells pre-worn clothing on its own website to customers who do not have a subscription.

In addition to bringing pre-worn apparel to Amazon, Rent the Runway will also offer a selection of merchandise from its “Design Collective” through Amazon Fashion. These limited-edition fashion collections are created by talented designers, including names like Thakoon and Peter Som, using Rent the Runway’s exclusive data and customer feedback. Other designers include Adam Lippes, Marina Moscone, and more, and will offer 1,000 styles in sizes 0022 (although actual size may vary depending on availability).

With this launch, Amazon Fashion will be the first retailer to carry the new unworn Design Collective merchandise, other than Rent the Runway itself.

Some of the Design Collective items will also be available through Amazon Prime’s “Try Before You Buy” offer, which allows for trial and home returns.

The move is another way Rent the Runway is looking to grow in a post-pandemic market. COVID could have easily destroyed Rent the Runway’s business entirely – and, for a while, things looked dire. In 2020, the company’s active subscribers grew from 133,000 to 55,000, his losses increased and his stock crashed. That was only a year after Rent the Runway’s IPO.

To its credit, the company survived COVID and, in his most recent income, experienced a return to growth. In the third quarter of 2022, Rent the Runway beat Wall Street expectations with quarterly revenue of $77.4 million, versus $72.9 million expected by analysts. It increased its active subscribers 15% from the prior year quarter to 134,240 and raised its financial outlook for the year to $293,295 million. (The company says the partnership with Amazon was already factored into those projections.)

“The collaboration with Amazon Fashion brings Rent the Runway incredible awareness,” Jenn Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, said in a statement. “We believe strategic relationships like this can unleash a new engine of growth for our business. They also showcase demand for our products beyond our community and allow more customers to experience exclusive fashion based on data from our top design partners.

Meanwhile, for Amazon, the partnership allows the retail giant to offer high-end fashion while dabbling in another area – fashion resale – without having to invest in creating its own. resale market. To date, Amazon has offered consumers a way to browse a selection of used products through its Renewed Amazon site, but that does not include women’s fashion. Instead, it’s a way to buy second-hand consumer electronics, like phones and smartwatches, as well as tools, cameras, gaming gear, and other items for the home, cooking and entertainment.

It only has smaller fashion resale investments through partners, including Shopbop’s “pre-loved” boutique and What Goes Around Comes Around brand store with luxury stores on Amazon, focused on second-hand handbags, jewelry and accessories, and some brand name clothes.

“At Amazon Fashion, we are continually expanding our assortment through strategic brand relationships to inspire and delight our customers,” Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement. “The Rent the Runways collection continues to expand our second-hand and designer fashion offering.”

Starting today, customers will be able to browse and buy from the Rent the Runways branded store via amazon.com/stores/renttherunway. Products are eligible for free shipping with Prime and will allow returns through Amazon, not Rent the Runway stores.