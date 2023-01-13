Toxic masculinity is out of fashion, thanks to men wearing skirts.





NOTICE Men wear skirts now, and in a world full of viral Andrew Tates bullshit! It’s a refreshing trend that keeps me from thinking that we should let go of masculinity altogether. Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Lil Nas X, Travis Barker and Christian Wilkins have all been spotted wearing skirts. Advertising Advertise with NZME. It is slowly changing from novelty to trendy fashion, and I can’t wait for a man wearing a skirt to not even be remarkable. Brad Pitt donned a skirt for a prime minister and went viral in 2022. Photo/Getty I was starting to give up on men somewhere between Tates’ misogynistic rants on TikTok and the men who helped create tougher abortion laws in America. I felt like toxic masculinity had gone too far, and it was time to disengage from the male species, but then they started wearing skirts! Sounds silly, right? What do skirts have to do with anything? They are a sign of hope. I was beginning to have the sneaky suspicion that because women were finally claiming more power, men were regressing in hopes of maintaining their power. Therefore, why does someone like Andrew Tate have such a huge following! He makes a lot of men feel seen and as a woman that’s pretty scary. Advertising Advertise with NZME. I felt like toxic masculinity would surface even more in 2023, and we need to find news to navigate it, but again, skirts. The most famous and successful men are suddenly wearing skirts. It’s just like an incredible sign that even men are so worn down by the rigid rules of masculinity and are ready to screw you over the patriarchy by not physically wearing the pants for once in their life. The androgynous fashion of Harry Styles. Photo / FilImage It’s been heartwarming to see that it’s not just the younger generation of male stars jumping on a skirt. Icons like Brad Pitt and Ewan Mcgregor have both graced the red carpet in skirts and it’s a reminder that it’s not just a Gen Z trend, but the skirt movement might be here to stay and kill. Gender and media culture expert Dr. Camilla Nelson is also thrilled with the skirt trend. She explained: The reality is that men have been wearing skirts since the year by which I mean, gowns, tights, wigs, dresses, kilts, sarongs and makeup with moles. The more interesting question is why men stopped wearing skirts and this is where the bottom line of heteronormative masculinity begins. Gender fluid fashion is good for everyone personally, I highly recommend dresses as they are much more comfortable and you don’t have to waste time finding a matching top. Men wearing skirts won’t stop all the misogyny in the world, but at the very least it’s a welcome reminder that more and more men are fed up with gender norms and are ready to take their pants off. , to put on a skirt and make masculinity cool again. .

