Delphine Arnault appointed by Father Bernard Arnault as head of Dior





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN The billionaire owner of the luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, has appointed his daughter Delphine to head Christian Dior, it was announced on Wednesday. The 47-year-old will be chairman and CEO of the French brand from February following a major shake-up by the conglomerate behind brands including Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Givenchy and Tiffany & Co. Arnault, whose father became the world’s richest man last month, will leave Louis Vuitton, where she joined as executive vice president in 2013. She previously spent more than a decade at Dior and has been closely involved in the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. In a press release, Bernard Arnault described his daughter’s career with the company as “defined by excellence”. “Under his leadership, the desirability of Louis Vuitton products has grown significantly, enabling the brand to consistently set new sales records,” he said. “His insight and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in the continued development of Christian Dior. Models parade in a menswear fashion show at the Giza pyramids in Egypt, organized by Dior in December 2022. Credit: Ahmed Hassan/AFP/Getty Images She joins the label as it seeks to resume the sustained growth it enjoyed before the Covid-19 pandemic. The move also comes as Dior, like the rest of the luxury fashion industry, heads into a busy season of big shows and new collections. In the next two months, the brand will present new men’s, couture and women’s ready-to-wear lines at the next editions of Paris Fashion Week. Wednesday’s announcement follows a series of recent changes unveiled by LVMH, including a new role for Arnault’s second child, Antoine, who takes over to replace longtime executive Sidney Toledano as CEO of the company. holding company through which the family holds its majority stake in LVMH. . It was also announced on Wednesday that outgoing Dior boss Pietro Beccari will take over from Louis Vuitton, whose current CEO Michael Burke will remain in Arnault’s luxury empire in an undisclosed capacity. The conglomerate’s share price rose after the shakeup was announced. In a statement, Bernard Arnault praised Beccari, who has been with Dior since 2018, for his “exceptional” work at home. Alongside creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones, who lead the womenswear and menswear divisions respectively, the Italian executive oversaw several significant developments within the brand, including a shift to beach accessories and a major renovation of the Parisian flagship of the brand. Recent years have also seen Dior appoint powerful ambassadors and celebrity collaborators, from Travis Scott t to the tennis star Emma Raducanu and K-pop star Jisoo. In the meantime, the brand has staged increasingly ambitious shows, including a dramatic evening show that used Giza’s illuminated pyramids as the backdrop for its Fall 2023 menswear collection and expanded its presence in Asia. . Last year, the fashion house held a show in South Korea for the very first time. Home sales tripled, to 6.6 billion euros ($7.1 billion), during Beccari’s four-year tenure, Reuters said, citing Citi estimates. Bernard Arnault is widely credited with transforming Dior’s fortunes over the years since his first involvement with the brand in 1984. The 73-year-old, who is worth an estimated $171 billion, has not signaled any intention to resign from his role at LVMH, the company last year raised the maximum age for its CEO from 75 to 80, Reuters reported.

