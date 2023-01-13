Canadian school demands dress code after trans teacher controversy





A Canadian school board has demanded a new ‘professional’ dress code for teachers after months of backlash against a trans teacher with clownish giant prosthetic breasts. Halton District School Board administrators unanimously passed a motion Jan. 3 directing the director of education to develop a policy to ensure “appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom.” “. Fox News reported. District Education Director Curtis Ennis will have until March 1 to create the policy. “HDSB’s commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values ​​and commitment to every student and staff who identify as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by the opinions of leading labor law firms specializing in human rights and equity counsel,” Ennis said. “This commitment and approach will continue to be applied as the HDSB seeks to achieve this motion.” The school trustees asked the director of education to develop a professionalism policy. Photos of the Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher, identified as Kayla Lemieux by local media, went viral in September and quickly gained worldwide attention. The snaps, taken by students, show the blonde educator wearing form-fitting clothes that show off her gigantic Z-size prosthetic breasts while teaching in the classroom. Huge nipples can also be seen protruding from her balloon shaped fake bust. The striking photos quickly sparked protests, angry complaints and even several bomb threats at the school in Oakville, located about 20 miles from Toronto. The Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher has been getting a lot of attention online. The school board continues to support the educator, describing her as “an extremely effective teacher”. The school board continued to support the trans teacher, who started identifying as a woman last year, according to the Toronto Sun. This teacher (who teaches the workshop) is an extremely effective teacher, said Margo Shuttleworth, chair of the Halton District School Board.

