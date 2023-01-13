Bruce Pask honored by Italian fashion





Italian fashion leaders showed up in force to honor Bruce Pask at a morning awards ceremony for the renowned fashion authority at the US Consulate in Florence on Thursday. Bruce Pask at the awards ceremony – FN You always know when you go to a show or trade show and Bruce is there that you are attending the right event. If it’s not, then you know something’s wrong, commented Raffaele Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Imagine, the world’s largest menswear trade show, in a highly acclaimed speech. At the head of the ovation, Brunello Cucinelli, Massimiliano Giornetti, Claudio Marenzi and Suzy Menkes. In a stellar career, Pask first came to Pitti 30 years ago as a young editor at GQ, returning some 50 times as he rose through the ranks, then for Cargo; then as a fashion editor for the New York Times and for eight years as a retailer. I feel incredibly lucky to be here. Growing up in a small town in Arizona, I never imagined a career in fashion. I never dreamed of traveling the world and working regularly in this amazing city,” Pask said. Pask is the director of menswear for Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, which makes him, in industry jargon, the biggest pencil in menswear, or the most powerful buyer in the industry. . He’s such an expert that he even has his own concept store, B store within Bergdorf Goodman. The February 12 date of the ceremony was carefully chosen. Since February 12, 1951 was the day of the legendary first Italian haute couture show organized by Count Giovan Battista Giorgini, generally considered the starting point of the post-war Italian fashion boom. Fashion has always been a bridge between Italy and the United States, and is a key part of our incredibly strong bilateral relationship, noted Consul General Ragini Gupta. His predecessor as Consul actually attended the joint Giorgini show, as did a dozen American buyers, one of whom was also Pasks’ predecessor at Neiman Marcus. Even today, America is the biggest market for Italian fashion. Bruce Pask – Shutterstock Bruce is not just a friend, he is an extraordinarily professional person. He is a reference for us. He is an ambassador for Florence and Pitti Imagine, underlined Napoleone. Praising Pask for his constant presence in Florence during the difficult exit from the pandemic, Napoleone called him a fashion icon recognized worldwide for his original style and contemporary elegance. In his own speech, Pask said: I am extremely honored to follow in the footsteps of my predecessor who attended that first fashion show here… Pitti Uomo who followed in 1972 set Florence on the path to becoming the crossroads world of luxury men’s fashion. Pask is also a guest lecturer at Polimoda, the famous Florentine fashion school located right next to the consulate on the banks of the Arno. My vision of menswear is continuously informed and.. enriched by what I see and experience here in Florence. By the talented designers, makers, artisans and tailors, by many of you in this room By the expansive creativity you generously share season after season. You fuel my curiosity, you inspire my creativity and I am incredibly grateful to you for that,” enthused Pask, who paused briefly, overwhelmed with emotion, as he recalled his late father-in-law, a second-grade Italian from America. generation. He would have been so incredibly proud of that moment, just like me. Grazie mila, concluded Pask.

