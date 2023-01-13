Fashion
Winter fashion finds for French girls
Hello my friends! If you’ve always been drawn to the effortless elegance and laid-back sophistication of everyday French fashion, you’ve come to the right place. It’s not always easy to have the French girl look, especially if you don’t shop in Paris every day, but with some careful research, it is possible!
Shop our 17 picks below for a wardrobe that can only be described as super chic!
1. Our absolute favorite:If you want to automatically add a French vibe to any outfit, an oversized black blazer is a must, must, must. look at thisGrlasen blazer!
2. We also like:Simple, clean, casual and incredibly versatile, this white Hotouch Button Down Shirt will offer endless outfit possibilities!
3. We cannot forget:There’s no way to perfect your French fashion without something like thisThe Drop trench coaton your coat rack!
4. Vintage atmosphere:Swap out some of your t-shirts for nicer options like thisAllegra K floral blouse. Vintage details like the lace collar and trims make it a go-to choice!
5. Weather sweater:A neutral cardigan is another essential here, especially if you can button it up and wear it as a top, a la this.Eim’s cardigan!
6. Elegant embroidery:This embroideredRomwe blouse will always make you feel pretty when you put it on!
7. Knit to win:The more knits in your wardrobe, the better. Step into the shoes of all the French fashionistas by slipping into thisPrettygarden Long Sleeve Top!
8. Bustier Babe:Here is another knit top in a different style. Show off a little collarbone with thisEffeltch sweater top!
9. Dreamy Denim:Fold the skinny jeans in and pull out the straight jeans instead. these Levis Ribcage straight ankle jeans will automatically improve your street style!
10. LBD Forever:Never underestimate the power of a little black dress. This long-sleeved stand-up collarBoriflors dress definitely caught our attention!
11. Mad for Minis:The days without jeans, thatMangopop Miniskirt will be the ideal partner for your ample buttonholes and your timeless blouses!
12. Silk style:Instead of reaching for the beret, accessorize it in a different way. ThatFonyve Silky Scarf comes in more than 40 variants!
13. Shoes Forever:Yes, the ballerina is still incredibly important in French fashion, especially when it comes to finds like these Dream Pairs Apartments. We love ankle straps!
14. Faux Fur:When it’s too cold for a trench coat or blazer, grab something with a faux fur trim. ThatCoat Via Spiga is an amazing option!
15. Everyday Bag:Before you drop thousands on a new Chanel bag, check out more affordable options like thisN\C Faux Leather Coin Purse!
16. Reference tank:This knitVerdusa Reservoir is an easy way to elevate an outfit with its square neckline and ribbed fabric. Wear it as a first layer!
17. Last but not least: Of course, we have it on this list: a striped top! ThatTop Amazon Essentials was exactly what we were looking for three-quarter sleeves, a boat neckline and all!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
