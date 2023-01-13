Are beauty influencer brands going out of style?





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Is social media star power waning? After years of helping increase brand awareness and sales by producing more relevant content than traditional celebrity glitzy campaigns, many creators have launched their own brands to directly monetize their engaged fanbases. But, there are signs that a change could be afoot. Selfless by Hyram, the skincare brand founded by influencer Hyram Yarbro in partnership with The Inkey List, and Item Beauty, a makeup brand launched by TikToker Addison Rae, will no longer be sold at Sephora. While Item Beauty still appears on Sephoras’ e-commerce site at discounted prices, Selfless by Hyram can no longer be purchased online through the LVMH-owned beauty specialty retailer. Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based makeup giant Morphe, once valued at $2 billion thanks to splashy collaborations with influential celebrities, is closing all of its physical stores in the United States. Its parent company, Forma Brands, reached an agreement this week to be acquired by a group of secured lenders after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Yarbro says Selfless isn’t closing and the brand plans to expand and announce new retail partners. Sephora became its exclusive business partner in June 2021 thanks to Yarbros’ success as a skincare vlogger, with 4.56 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.1 million on TikTok. Selfless says it’s gentle, non-irritating skin care with lower concentrations of chemicals than competitors. It also touts a socially conscious message, having partnered with environmental nonprofits Rainforest Trust and Thirst Project. The priority is to keep the product line accessible and continue its mission of social change, he wrote in an emailed statement. Due to management changes and retail adjustments, Selfless by Hyram products have stopped at Sephora. We have had a wonderful relationship with Sephora and owe much of our success to the support of the Sephora corporate team, Beauty Consultants and every customer who has purchased our products in-store and online. Sephora declined to comment. Item Beauty, on the other hand, is suspending its operations entirely. The brand was launched in August 2020 by TikTok star Rae, who currently has 88.9 million followers on the platform. The item is marketed as a clean beauty line with lush ingredients which helps its consumers achieve a natural look. While the brand initially launched direct-to-consumer, accessible to shoppers via an e-commerce site, it entered into an exclusive partnership with Sephora in August 2021. The launch at Sephora allowed fans to experience the brand in person. It was also notably one of the few Sephoras brands focused on Gen Z and led by influencers.

