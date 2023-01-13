Siena men’s basketball first in search of wins in Western New York

As Jackson Stormo says, the few extra hours spent traveling take a toll.

There’s just something about going all the way to Western New York, 6-foot-9 center Sienas, the reigning MAAC Player of the Week, said ahead of Saints games on Friday at 7 p.m. in Niagara and Sunday noon in Canisius.

The evidence suggests that Stormo is not wrong. The near-annual trip that begins and ends for the Saints with a five-hour bus ride, two or three hours longer than normal conference road trips, generally doesn’t go over well for Siena.

No MAAC road trip is particularly easy, but on the back-to-back visit to Canisius and Niagara, the Saints got swept twice as often as they did the swipe. In the 26 times Siena has played back-to-back games in Western New York, Loudonville’s program holds a 21-31 record. The Saints last swept Canisius and Niagara in the 2015-16 season, and had no shortage of notable losses on those trips.

The Siena group of the Fran McCafferys 2009-10 Saints Finals who finally made it to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year saw their memorable 15-game winning streak come to an end in Niagara. A decade later, current Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello brought a team to Western New York and dropped a pair of games sandwiched between the Saints winning five of seven and 13 of 14 before that the current MAAC tournament is canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Most recently, Siena is coming off nine of the 12 games that closed out their 2021-22 regular season with a 22-point loss to Niagara followed by a three-point loss to Canisius which saw final possession end with Anthony Gaines, then leaving, suffering from a season. — end a knee injury days before the Saints stay in the MAAC Tournament.

This time around, Siena (5-0 MAAC, 11-5 on aggregate) head into their clashes against Canisius (2-4, 4-11) and Niagara (4-2, 9-6) after winning six games . in a row. Even with the availability of regular starters Jayce Johnson (knee) and Javian McCollum (back) in question, the Saints headed on their road trip with a confident squad that Maciariello described last week as a team with just one beat. of heart in terms of how they chained themselves together. .

“I’m excited. … It’s great to come and be with these guys, and come to work, Maciariello said. They love each other. I mean, it’s fun. That’s coaching. You know, there are coaches in the country who want the season to be over already and for us it has only just started.

The saints, however, probably wanted this bus trip to end soon after it began. Andrew Platek, a Buffalo Bills fan with his family who will likely attend one or both of the Saints’ weekend games, joked that he was really looking forward to those games, but had no not looking forward to driving, and Stormo echoed that sentiment.

It’s a five-hour bus ride and it’s hard on the knees, said Stormo, whose team beat Canisius 74-70 in Albany earlier this season.

All but two of Sienas’ players are 6-foot-4 or taller and seven of them are at least 6-7. Longtime head athletic trainer Greg Dashnaw Sienas said one of his first concerns on any road trip, but especially this long trip, was what vehicle would come up to the team.

It’s difficult because you never know which bus you’re going to take. Some of them are a bit [tighter] and some of them have more leg room than tall ones, Dashnaw said. I mean, I don’t have a problem because I’m short but, you know, guys like Jackson, they need to stretch out a bit.

Siena left early Thursday afternoon because, whenever possible, Maciariello said he likes the team to arrive before dinnertime the day before the game so routines are less rushed.

I hate having a seat and having to get off the bus, and it’s 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and you still have to have a snack, you still have to watch a movie, you still have to decompress, said Maciariello, who said he considered how we travel, how we sleep, how we eat, as crucial elements for a winning road trip.

Beyond game preparation, a key part of a road game watch for the Saints is the 20, 30 minutes the team will go through a stretching routine to get back into shape after the trip. It’s the first piece of work off the field led by Ernie Ruch, the lead strength and conditioning coach for Dashnaw and Sienas, and they play a crucial role for the Saints throughout a weekend like the one that looks tough.

Dashnaw and Ruch are tasked with ensuring the Saints Corps are able to play two games in the space of approximately 43 hours. Dashnaw’s luggage for the trip tells part of this story. His bag for personal effects is smaller than the one that contains all the treatment equipment he brings.

It’s a business trip, Dashnaw said.

There are pre- and post-game treatments and drills that Saints do whether they’re at home or away with Dashnaw and Ruch.

Some things players don’t particularly like.

We do a lot of ice cream, Dashnaw said. Guys hate me for it, but I love ice cream.

Other things, like the time the Saints spend during the day between games in the hotel pool, are far more popular.

We’re taking our high-minute guys who’ve played a fair amount in the [Friday] game, which is usually seven to nine guys, and we’ll take them into the pool,” Ruch said. And me and [Dashnaw] will just go over different things we’ve done throughout our careers to help them recover. So it’s usually dynamic stretching and dynamic movement in the pool to get them to recover. If they have a hot tub there, we’ll let them sit in the hot tub for a bit after they finish the stretching session. Guys that haven’t played, or played few minutes, those guys will usually do the pool session with the team and then also a practice session, or they’ll just practice while the others guys do pool session.

Already this season, Siena has enjoyed success away from its MVP Arena home, including a few weekends ago when the Saints successfully swept MAAC’s game trip to Connecticut at Quinnipiac and Fairfield. Beyond the extra hours of the initial drive west from New York, Stormo said there were other aspects of the trip to Canisius and Niagara that made it difficult. The small venues these two teams play in can be a solid advantage on the pitch; in particular, Niagara is 5-0 at its Gallagher center in Lewiston this season with senior Noah Thomasson, who is averaging 18.2 ppg, in the lead. The roughly 21 miles between Canisius and Niagara also gives the Saints a bit more time for the road trip and that’s not necessarily a positive.

We stay in the same hotel all the time because the schools are quite close to each other, so it can get a bit monotonous, Stormo said.

Maciariello, however, has often expressed how much he loves how this season’s Saints are able to focus and stay focused on the task. While there were hiccups here and there, they are a mature group eager to gain momentum to secure success in one of the toughest two-game streaks on the schedule.

It’s about staying locked in and staying healthy. I’m confident this time, said Stormo. We owe Niagara a lot after they smuggled us [22 points] when we went there last year and had the opportunity to get our first sweep of the year against Canisius, so we’re laser focused right now.

