Martine Rose Fall 2023 Menswear Fashion Show Review





Review of the Martine Rose Fall 2023 men’s fashion show Martine Roses’ broad shoulders carry the weight of a stellar international debut By Angela Baidoo Debuting as a special guest designer for long-running menswear show Pitti Uomo in Florence, Martine Rose took over a marketplace for her uniquely unique take on street, sports and apparel. seamless clothing. Only Roses’ history of tapping into the (sporty) arena and its way of blending contrasting references, can still continue to put a new spin on activewear elevating the upper echelons of luxury. For her first exhibition outside of London, Rose continued her exploration of mining subcultures and merged them to create a new narrative that still manages to speak to and for her brand. Teasing the collection on her social media gave us a retro revisionist version of a TV dance show that we might have seen in the 1980s, complete with neon tube font and a disco ball she gave a glimpse of the upcoming collection. After many seasons of sports collaborations with luxury designers, only Roses history of tapping into the arena and its way of mixing contrasting references can still continue to put a new spin on sportswear elevating the upper echelons of the luxury. Its Fall Winter 2023 offering retro club culture crisscrossed, with 2000s utility, subverted tailoring and a subtle nod to western. In particular, as the show took place in the Tuscan capital of Florence, Rose (as she is known to do) immersed herself in researching local sporting traditions and was taken in by a potent mix of football and rugby. called Calcio Storico, which is often still played by today’s local Florentine men, whom the designer also chose as models for the show. Showcasing in the traditional house sleek dress codes and hyper-masculine tailoring, the collection was a confident outlier in a country whose menswear market is just beginning to be rocked by emerging talent last season saw Magliano and Jordanluca break through as the ones to watch on the Milanese menswear calendar. Its unique way around a silhouette saw the suit take on the bright retro aesthetic of 70s and 80s Italian nightclubs as striped shirts and suits matched slim patterned ties, relaxed leather pants and Collarless blazers topped with football jackets were interspersed with a surprising but utterly coveted reference to the Wild West in the form of fringe on the backs of blazers and the fronts of satin shirts, as well as asymmetrical plaid shirts. A number of jackets, flannel shirts, and cable knits incorporated shoulders so high and wide that the wearer could take on the weight of the world. A welcome addition was the capsule collection of women’s looks, just as bright as the men’s, floor-sweeping skirts and skinny shirts were ready for the rodeo or the electric dancefloor. Martine Roses’ collaboration with Nikes Shox MR4 trainers continued with this collection, but alongside the 1990s-inspired square-toe leather loafers were unsuspecting fluffy sheepskin slippers. Aligning with the vibe of the four-day show where comfort in the form of plush textures and cozy cashmeres reigned supreme, the designer provided believable accessories for the wholesale adoption of the WFH lifestyle. A capsule collection of women’s clothing was a welcome addition, just as bright as the men’s, floor-sweeping skinny skirts and shirts were ready for the rodeo or electric dance floor, and a bubble-gum pink maximalist puffer jacket lined furry is sure to open up Rose to a whole new audience, not just the nearly 50% of its clientele made up of women, but the tagged Generation Z who are obsessed with everything #Barbiecore, which is set to peak with the release of this movie summer 2023, moviegoers will now have the ultimate outfit to wear to the premiere.

