Greatest outfits in fashion history: Selena Gomez’s Atelier Versace dress in 2013





Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones that you desperately try to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in fashion history‘, the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. After “Wizards of Waverly Place” wrapped its four-season run on the Disney Channel in 2012, Selena Gomez was on a mission to prove she was more than just a Disney girl. After a surprisingly bold role in “Spring Breakers”, she released her first solo album, “Stars Dance”, which included the single “Come and Get It”. When the music video for the song was nominated for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, Gomez arguably debuted as a serious fashion girl. When Gomez accepted the award for Best Pop Video (presented by One Direction, aka my personal Super Bowl), she donned a midnight blue dress from Atelier Versace’s Fall 2013 collection. The dress, which featured an exposed mesh bustier and a thigh-high slit, was interrogates by many over whether or not it was “too sexy” for the 20-year-old, but ultimately won recognition for its intricate and artful design. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for MTV In a 2021 video with voguethe actor, singer and businessman reflected on the look: “I loved that dress. I remember feeling like a woman for the first time.” Scroll to continue Regarding the revealing nature of the dress, Gomez said, “I remember trying on this dress, and the first thing my stylist said was, ‘Is that too sexy?’ And I had no doubt in my mind. I said, “The dress is not to be sexy. The dress is a statement. I’ll feel like I’m wearing this Versace artwork on a rug.” Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV As cutouts and sheer pieces make their way into everyday wear with the help of balletcore, it’s safe to say that Versace and Gomez were ahead of the curve with this head-turning look. See below for a few ways to emulate Selena’s look today – some options are more revealing than others. Nensi Dojaka Gathered Silk Veil Dress, $1,428 (from $2,039), available here (sizes XS-L) Provence Reform silk dress, $278, available here (sizes 1X-3X) Dion Lee Mesh Midi Dress, $606 (from $1,310), available here (SL sizes) La Musa Midnight Sky wrap dress, $395, available here (sizes XS-XL) Poster Girl Logo Print Bra Dress, $544 (from $681), available here (sizes XS-L) Home page photos: Getty Images. Collage: Brooke Frischer/Fashionista. Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decisions. Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

