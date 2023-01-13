Fashion
30 hidden offers to buy right now
BARGAIN HUNT is no longer what it was. These days, most sales are presented to us in the foreground, eliminating the need to dig ourselves. It’s more convenient, of course, but what about those of us who like to dig? Personally, I’m a bargain hunter by heart, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that the better the offers are sometimes the ones for which you have to roll up your sleeves. What’s great is that you can digitally dig right now thanks to Amazon’s Overstock Outlet.
Unlike the Amazon Warehousewhere you can find great pre-owned, pre-owned and open box products, the Amazon Outlet is full of new excess inventory and clearance goods. So this is the section where you can score brand name apparel, shoes, homewares, tech, tools, home gym equipment and more for discounts of up to 50% off. And because of the new year, the retail giant is moving a tidal wave of inventory to better reorganize inventory for 2023.
If you’re looking for secret New Year’s deals right now, then Amazon Overstock Outlet is the best way to make these online purchases, as it requires a bit more research than your usual browsing. But of course, we wouldn’t let you into these offers without a little help. Below, we’ve selected the best Amazon Overstock Outlet deals our editors have captured.
Is Amazon Outlet only for Prime members?
You don’t need a Prime membership to shop at Amazon Outlet, but if you want to get the best deal possible, we recommend signing up. After all, you’re going to get fast, free shipping on tons of overstocked items, which means more money (and time) saved.
How to find the Amazon Overstock outlet
If you’re on a desktop computer, click the “All” tab to open Amazon’s various shopping sections. Scroll down and click “Programs and Features”, then click “See All”. Once you open the “View All” tab, you will find the “Amazon Outlet” tab at the top. And if you are on the Amazon app, the easiest way is to start by tapping on the three horizontal lines at the bottom right of the screen. This will take you to different sections of the Amazon site. In the top search bar, type “Amazon outlet” and hit return. Amazon will then direct you to its overstock homepage.
Gear and Trade Editor
John Thompson is the Gear and Commerce Editor at Mens Health, where he covers fashion, grooming, gear and technology. He was previously style and gear editor at BroBible.comand a business writer for LeManuel.com. His interests include buying rare vintage clothing and following his favorite baseball team, the Kansas City Royals.
