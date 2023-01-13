Carla Rockmore rose to fame online by sharing fashion tips. This is how its mission has expanded

For some, when your mom gets an account on your favorite social media platform, it may be a sign that it’s time to look for a new outlet. But not if your mother is Carla Rockmore.

The Dallas-based jewelry designer has exploded as a cross-platform fashion influencer during the pandemic. She models colorful and adventurous outfits and shares other tips from her stylish two-story closet.

Recently, her daughter Ivy started joining her mother on ICT Tac, instagram and Youtube, among other online locales. Texas Standard spoke with the pair. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Texas Standard: Carla, you’ve been called the real Carrie Bradshaw, the main character from Sex and the City. Is this the popular character you feel you align with the most, or not so much?

Karl: Well, I think between her and apple irisif we put them both in a blender, everything would be fine.

Ivy, if you could choose who the headlines compare you to, who would you choose?

Ivy: Oh my God. It’s a difficult question, because there are a lot of people I aspire to. But I like the outfits of Jules Vaughn of Euphoria a lot.

Carla, I’ve read that women over 50 are especially thrilled to see you emerging as fashion voices. Who have you found as an audience for your videos?

Karl: Well, you know, the best part of this whole social media experience for me is that I ended up being part of the family. And I have followers on the different platforms from 13 to 75. So I can’t really say that there is one in particular. Each age group follows me on a different platform.

Why did you get into this video platform in the first place?

Karl: Well, to tell you the truth, it was COVID. At the end of the day, I was stuck in the house without my materials or my metals or my stones or whatever creatively occupied me. And I need to do stuff.



You need to do things and share them, apparently.

Karl: I think so. I was sharing it with a few friends in Canada on YouTube because I didn’t really have a social media presence before.

You say Canada. Not in Dallas?

Karl: Yes, but we were originally Canadian, and all my girlfriends were locked up there and said, “Please make me laugh because they were really sad here. And so I started doing these videos on YouTube, and they were going great for about a year. I didn’t know of any other platform to put them on until Ivy said, You know, mom, maybe we should put you on TikTok. So, in about a weekend, I went from 91 subscribers to 250,000.

So Ivy, are you responsible for this?

Ivy: (Laughs) In a way. But that’s all his job.

Stripes will saturate spring and summer silhouettes and this Depop find ticked all the striped boxes! I found this La Ligne winner with tags, in my size. AND it’s the exact same blue color as my vintage snakeskin belt. Isn’t life great sometimes? original sound – Carla Rockmore

Now, as a mother, Carla, can you tell us about the decision to share Ivy’s story and bring her on camera with you?

Karl: You know, I think it’s part of my obligation, because I have such a large audience at this point, to help in any way if I can any other family that might have a transitioning child, with the ups and downs, the downsides and the upsides and the good that can come from the experience. The more people who embrace the trans community, the easier I think it is for them. And so at the end of the day, I guess I’m being selfish and doing it for her for Ivy.

Ivy, how eager were you to actually get involved in what your mom does?

Ivy: I think I was super excited. I also think my mindset probably changed when I first decided to transition publicly, about six or seven months ago at this point. When it has arrived, [my Mom] really embraced me with open arms. And so after that, I feel like I’m just more jubilant and more ready to show myself to the world on the platform that she helped create for herself.

What kind of responses did you get, and what was that experience like?

Ivy: Honestly, the experience was mostly positive, which was super nice to see. I’m a pretty avid social media user myself, so just like throughout my childhood, I followed trans or LGBT influencers or creators. And so, constantly seeing the response from individual people really reassured me, because you know, there are ups and downs in this experience. But sometimes when I’m having a hard time, it’s really nice to see positive comments, especially on YouTube, TikTok or Instagram, which makes the platform feel like home.

What about the fashion side? I mean, it must be a lot of fun.

Ivy: It’s so much fun, I have to say. It’s really exciting to delve into our closet and, you know, film the series of family fashion finds or even just go to her before school and say, does it work? And if it’s not, you know, give me a sweater or some shoes or whatever, because we can kind of trade that.



How model is your mom to you when it comes to fashion and makeup?

Ivy: One of the biggest if not the biggest. I think we have, you know, maybe a little different taste in style sometimes. But she, like institutional knowledge and fashion, is so, so useful. And also the fact that she radiates confidence in her closet. You know, it’s also his happy place. It makes me feel more confident, not only in myself, but in how I express my gender through clothes.

Carla, what’s your story? How long have you been involved in fashion?

Karl: Oh damn it. All my adult life I was a craft clothing designer, and I did that for about 20 years, and then I turned that into jewelry design. Once my children arrived, I couldn’t regularly go to Asia to inspect the clothes. So that’s how it happened.

And yes, I always understood that I could express myself without words through my wardrobe. I think that’s where the parallel between Carrie [of Sex and the City] and I manifested: We both understand the power of non-verbal communication. And, you know, I’m a bit of a chameleon that way. I can gravitate towards a very minimalist and clean look one day, then the next day go full of frills and bows. I’m not going to lock myself in. It’s my way of expressing myself.

Carla, it’s probably fair to say that your closet doesn’t look like most of our listeners’ closets. What would you like to share with the average Texan about fashion?

Karl: I think what I would like to share is that you have to listen to your instincts. And the best way to do that is, if you’re interested in fashion, to take a look at what’s happening on the catwalks, but don’t use it as doctrine. Instead, use your own weather vane. If something isn’t right for you, don’t force yourself into it just because you think everyone else is wearing it. If something really suits you, I allow every woman to buy the same pants in 10 colors, if it makes you feel good.

Ivy, as you continue to explore fashion, what do you think we can expect from you that’s a little different from your mother?

Ivy: That’s a very good question. I honestly think my mom knows more about styling than I do. So I’m just in a phase where I find out, you know, what really suits me in terms of personal style. I think I’m just doing more exploration, and I hope to see my style evolve into a more defined aesthetic, if that makes sense, in the next few years. But honestly, my mom really is a role model and proves that you don’t really have to define yourself by one thing in particular. You know, you can wear patterns one day and plain monochrome the next.

Carl: Yeah. And you know what else, Ivy? You never stop growing, so you never have to feel pressure to have a defined style.

