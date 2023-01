Lori Harvey Dons Sandals and Cutout Dress for E! News Interview – Footwear News

Lori Harvey appeared in a clean style for an exclusive interview. On Thursday, the model stopped by E! News to chat with Adrienne Bailon-Houghton about her recent Essence magazine cover and relationship advice she received from her stepfather Steve Harvey. Lori also shut down rumors about her dating history and opened up about her self-love journey. Lori was quite chic for her looks. The SKN by LH founder donned a black Amy Shehab Cirque dress. The fitted piece featured a turtleneck, long sleeves and four circular metal hoops in the front. Sticking to a minimalist moment, Lori simply accessorized her ensemble with square diamond earrings. She slicked her hair back into a bun and completed the look with soft neutral glam and a glossy pout. As for shoes, the skincare entrepreneur tied her outfit with Women LA’s Luce Minimale lace-up sandals. Retailing for $189, the stunning silhouette has a pointed outsole, faux leather uppers, a wrapped ankle strap with a tie closure, and is set on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. Related

Woman LA Luce Minimale heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA Strappy sandals definitely have their moment and continue to steal the show this year. The sultry style made many celebrities abandon the comfort of their counterpart. With signature interlocking straps ranging from minimalist to maximalist, lace-up sandals are obviously the tried-and-true shoe of the season. Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl because of her unmistakable style and confident attitude. Steve Harvey’s daughter-in-law has an ultra-chic dress sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when hitting the sidewalk around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and sportswear. Harvey’s footwear style is equally sleek, consisting of multiple Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She made a name for herself in the industry starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing. PHOTOS: Check out Lori Harvey’s standout street style moments.

