Follow these menswear influencers for pro styling advice

Over the past few years, the power of good content has grown rapidly. Whether it’s content-driven movies or just a good old Instagram post, anyone who does something creative gets noticed by people. The industry has grown bigger with fashion influencers becoming a big thing over all these years. What started with a few female content creators, is now a world of fashion designers, including male influencers who aim to make you look good.

The network has grown from a few fashion influencers to a community of male and female content creators. In a world where everything is posted on Instagram, looking good on the profile has become quite an important thing. Male influencers helped men keep up with the latest trends and were a guide on how, what and what clothes to wear. If you’re someone looking for inspiration or looking to revamp your wardrobe, there are plenty of menswear influencers you can follow for advice. Let’s take a look at some of the influencers on our radar.

The male fashion influencers you need to follow on Instagram right now

Siddharth Batra (267K subscribers)

Batra is someone who is never afraid to experiment and show off. He shatters stereotypes of menswear one outfit at a time and makes sure everyone takes notice of his work. If you are someone looking for quirky outfit inspiration or even grooming sessions, then Batra is your man. If you’re looking to prepare for a specific event, Siddharth has curated content for very specific days that you can use as a reference.

Luka Sabbat (3.7 million subscribers)

Cultivate The actor, Luka Sabbat, has designer DNA running through his blood. Born to a fashion stylist mom and a designer dad, he has worked hard to stay at the forefront of a youth-focused fashion scene. Its carefully curated flow often incorporates vibrant pops of color and silhouette. Defying traditional fashion rules, he creates a style that suits both women and men.

Param Sahib (55,200 subscribers)

Param Sahib needs no introduction. Ever since he entered the fashion world, he’s been creating waves with his content. His quirky and quirky sense of style is very appealing to fashion fanatics, making him one of the biggest names in India. He also runs a very successful clothing line under the name of Param Sahib Clothing.

Lio Gomm (97.2K subscribers)

What brings Parisian menswear influencer Lio Gomm to our list is his fresh and unique style. He knows how to elegantly blend definitive masculine silhouettes and tonal colorways with contemporary trends and colors in a subtle way. If you are someone who likes simple and casual pieces, but want to add a bit of uniqueness to them, you have to follow Lio right away.

Shakti Singh Yadav (106,000 subscribers)

Also known as The February Boy, Shakti has impeccable fashion sense. He is one of the few fashion influencers with a keen eye for trending looks. He’s your go-to man for all urban look inspirations. The fashion blogger isn’t afraid to experiment with his looks from time to time and that’s what sets him apart.

Daniel Simmons (564K subscribers)

If anyone is looking for a casual, effortless everyday look, it’s Daniel Simmons. One of fashion’s most underrated influencers, Daniel’s choice of color palette with simple earthy tones is what makes him so appealing. It brings to the table some very subtle looks that can work even for a regular everyday look and even for a casual outing.

Sanket Mehta (915K subscribers)

Sanket Mehta has worked hard to carve out a place for herself in the world of menswear. This Indian fashion content creator always works with different style variables and nails it every time. Whether it’s giving a modern twist to traditional looks or adapting to bohemian cult, it’s done it all.

Hero Image: Courtesy of Daniel Simmons and Sanket Mehta/ Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy of Daniel Simmons/ Instagram