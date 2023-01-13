Strangers-turned-friends tell the story of their traveling wedding dress





Choosing a wedding dress can often be one of the most important decisions in a person’s life. For Simone Crouch, finding the perfect dress was particularly difficult. “I’ve tried on about 10 wedding dresses,” Crouch told “Good Morning America.” “They put me in the wrong sizes and it wasn’t the right fit and it wasn’t the right fit and none of them made me feel good.” Then one day, while Crouch was scrolling through Instagram, she spotted her dream dress. “I tried to get the dress and it didn’t work out,” recalls Crouch, who lives in South Africa. Crouch noticed another woman named Emily Heath had worn the dress at her own wedding three years ago and decided to try messaging her. Courtesy of Emily Heath Emily Heath found her wedding dress at a Lovely Bride boutique in California “I reached out to Emily and she responded and I kind of had a glimmer of hope,” Crouch said. Crouch and Heath bonded quickly. “To be honest, it was like meeting old friends that we’ve known forever,” Heath told ‘GMA’. Crouch then asked Heath if she could buy Heath’s wedding dress. Heath, who lives in California, initially refused before finally reaching an agreement with Crouch – she would lend him the dress as long as Crouch returned it. Shortly after, Heath shipped the dress, a long lace dress that Heath said it belongs to the Rue de Seine brand, in the UK where Crouch’s mother was. Crouch’s mother then brought the dress with her as she traveled to Johannesburg for her daughter’s wedding. “To my surprise, it fits like a glove,” Crouch recalled after trying on the dress. “It was going like a dream. So I cried and I was so excited that it was going to become a reality for me.” Dress secure, Crouch then invited Heath to his December wedding and Heath graciously accepted. Courtesy of Emily Heath Simone Crouch and Emily Heath smile for a photo at Crouch’s wedding in Johannesburg. “Just the feeling that I was able to add this piece to her wedding day made me feel really good and I felt like I did the right thing by sending my dress over there” , Heath said. Courtesy of Emily Heath Simone Crouch married Daniel Crouch in a wedding dress she borrowed from Emily Heath. Courtesy of Emily Heath Daniel Crouch, Simone Crouch, Emily Heath and Jeff Irlbeck posed for a selfie at Crouch’s wedding. Heath recently shared the epic story of her wedding dress on TikTok where it has since been viewed 4 million times. Both women said they were overwhelmed with the love and support they received from netizens. “I’m really glad that track resonated with people because it’s definitely something that it was, you know, a big leap of faith,” Heath said. Crouch added, “I think the story of this is the kindness of two people and how that led to a friendship.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/living/story/strangers-turned-friends-share-story-traveling-wedding-dress-96373784 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos