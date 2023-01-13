Ross Dress For Less Shopping Tips & Discounts





Ross Dress for Less is one of my favorites to find deals on. They have clothing, home decor, shoes, children’s toys and more. What’s Ross Dress for less? A store that offers designer clothes up to 60% off. Where are the Ross stores in Wichita? 8021 East Kellogg Drive

2740 N Greenwich CT

6920W Kellogg Drive I’ve wanted to write this article for a while and just finished researching to help us all get the best deals at Ross. Every time you go, you can expect to get 40%-60% off no matter when you go. Tips for shopping at Ross: Shop Monday, that’s when markdowns roll in to grab the best deals before they’re selected.

New store merchandise in stores during the work week so if you can’t get there on Monday it’s best to shop during the week as the best stuff is probably gone over the weekend.

If you are 55 or over, you get a 10% discount every Tuesday. It’s called “every Tuesday at the club.” You will need to register in the store and show ID to show your age.

According to Ross’ return policy. If you buy something and it’s marked down within 30 days, you can return it and buy it back for less.

Look for “irregular” tags. What does that mean? It will say Irregular on the side of the label. It didn’t meet the manufacturer’s guidelines and went to Ross. It’s the missed markdowns, but make sure there’s nothing wrong with that.

The best times to shop at Ross are in January and July. This is when they have the biggest deals!

You can try to negotiate the price of a damaged item if you are willing to try. Click HERE to see other Discount stores in Wichita Click HERE to save money on gas

