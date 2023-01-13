Buyer Predictions on Gucci Style Without Alessandro Michele

MILAN This is the fashion talk of the last two months. Since Gucci and Alessandro Michele suddenly parted ways in November, there hasn’t been a single industry operator or fashion enthusiast who hasn’t speculated on the causes of the divorce; imagined behind-the-scenes scenarios or weighed in with their grain of salt on the direction the brand is going or should take next.

While many questions remain unanswered, they contribute to the palpable curiosity surrounding the brand’s menswear show scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. here, as the post-Michele era officially kicks off at the company.

For those who believe in fashion cycles, there is a beautiful symmetry in timing. The next track event will take place exactly eight years later the legendary fall 2015 men’s show who changed fashion aesthetics and shaped the industry for years to come, putting Michele and Gucci at the epicenter of not only a fashion conversation but also a cultural one. Will history repeat itself with a collection of similar disruptive force?

Who knows? It is understood that the brand’s Fall 2023 menswear collection will be presented by an in-house team, which traditionally suggests continuity in times of transition. But Gucci doesn’t really follow convention, because eight years ago the same background didn’t stop Michele and a dozen design team members from bowing out after swapping Frida Gianninis’ 10-year tenure and the refined lifestyle of the jet-set for a completely different image and a collection built up in just a few days.

The multiple directions that the show to come could take are recorded by buyers, also. Michele’s vision for his first Gucci men’s runway collection was startling, unexpected and refreshing, sharing a wildly romantic point of view that overshadowed the more overt sexiness the brand was previously known for, said Bruce Pask, menswear director of Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. He imbued Gucci with an expansive creative, eccentric and fantastical vision that mostly saw the blurring of gender lines that could continue to inform the brand. I expect we’ll see an evolution in Michele’s brand vision, but imagine there will be some aesthetic familiarity as the design studio he led and guided during his tenure would be responsible for the creation of this collection.

Ida Petersondirector of womenswear and buying at Browns, said she hoped to see strong silhouettes, reconfirming Gucci as a go-to brand for menswear with the elements of fluidity that Alessandro [Michele] presented during his tenure. I would be very sad to see this part left behind.

Meanwhile, Rinascentes at the helm of fashion Federica Montelli is already preparing to see the first act of a more substantial change. I imagine the design team is already moving away from [Micheles] maximalism and shifting to a sleeker, sexier look, while keeping some sort of continuity with Alessandro’s tenure, pending a more visible change in direction when the new creative director is announced.

At Sam’s Lobexecutive vice president, general manager of apparel merchandising and designer at Nordstrom, left all doors open while emphasizing that our customers gravitate to Gucci’s Italian luxury and while we don’t know what’s next for the brand given this time of change, were excited to see what’s to come.

Yet some seeds of change seem to have already germinated. If Gucci’s ad campaign released this week that depicts dakota johnson with various interpretations of the marks, the 1961 Jackie bag is an indication, the fantastical world of Micheles has expanded into a more grounded world, its rich allegories and references changed to a more immediate and easier to read image.

After all, the request to initiate a strong design change aimed at further elevating the brand’s luxury positioning is what would have sparked the rift between Michele and Guccis and Kerings’ senior management, led by Marco Bizzarri and François-Gucci respectively. Henry Pinault. And while many fans of Micheles’ vision have wept for days at the thought of not being able to participate in his flamboyant and eclectic style, analysts and observers have generally approved of the brand’s decision to open a new chapter, believing that it would bring new energy, renewed creativity and business acceleration, as reported.

When it comes to customer behavior, we haven’t seen fatigue per se, noted Petersson, but she did acknowledge that there are certain seasons where the balance between fantasy, important for positioning, and more commercial elements was absent, and that would be reflected in sales. for ready-to-wear.

Asked what the brand would need now from a strictly business perspective, Petersson still believes the secret recipe lies in the right combination of these elements, as she emphasized a good balance between whimsy, statement and business pieces. You need the signature pieces to sell the dream, but the business-like, easy-to-wear pieces are where most of the sales happen.

Montellis brand desiderata would include highly coveted products, items that can build hype for the brand, as has been done in recent seasons with the many successful collaborations, as well as a continued focus on leather goods with styles that can speak to younger generations as well as established consumers.

Pask didn’t point to specific product categories, but still emphasized the need to preserve the element of unpredictability. We as buyers and merchants are always on the lookout for collections that surprise and excite us, and that present a singular, inventive point of view, and that will make the lives of our luxury customers extraordinary, he noted.

Although Gucci’s return to a solo men’s show was a decision made prior to Michele’s departure, it’s another key factor that adds buzz around the event and reflects the fashion houses’ focus on the category.

One of the points raised by observers since the split was that, despite their undeniable and lasting impact, Michele’s genderless designs also resulted in missed opportunities for Gucci’s menswear business. At a time when men’s fashion is experiencing an all-out dynamic, the void was too tempting not to be filled.

The menswear sector in general has continued to experience extraordinary growth in recent years, with designer ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories being particularly robust. Gucci’s decision to once again present a men’s show is a further affirmation of the importance of menswear not only to the brand, but to the broader fashion landscape and business, Pask confirmed.

Therefore, Montelli was not surprised by Gucci’s renewed interest in menswear as a stand-alone business and believes the menswear business will be one of the main strengths in the next term.

I welcome a return to a separate men’s show, Petersson agreed. Women are a much bigger activity for most luxury players and sometimes when there is a mixed show the male element disappears. From what we can see, the fastest growing segment in luxury is actually men’s, so it will be exciting to see what Gucci does to win over this audience.

However, the main question mark does not depend as much on what will be done by the brand as on who will do it. Gucci may be waiting for a top designer or considering internal promotion, as it has done in the past. While all established names from Maria Grazia Chiuri to Daniel Roseberry have been mooted as possible candidates for the job, internal candidates so far include Remo Macco, a Gucci veteran who was recently named the studio’s design director; Davide Renne, also a longtime Gucci designer, and Marco Maria Lombardi, a member of the Guccis design studio, as shown.

There are many designers that we in the industry have considered in the succession game. I would like to be completely surprised by the final choice, and I expect nothing less from such a powerhouse as Gucci, concluded Montelli.

