Fashion is not ready for the coming regulations

For two years, LVMH has been preparing to provide consumers with an unprecedented level of information about where and how its clothes and shoes are made.

Across all of its brands, from Louis Vuitton and Dior to Céline and Loewe, the French luxury titan strives to untangle complex supply chains, trace the origins of its products and pin down the granular data needed to comply with a wave of regulations aimed at addressing environmental impact modes. It’s a huge undertaking to track information across homes and products, and it’s still a work in progress.

We have a void in every home, said LVMH deputy environment director Alexandre Capelli.

Company rushes to align with new laws; on January 1, France quietly made compulsory for top fashion companies to provide shoppers with detailed information on environmental attributes such as the proportion of recycled materials in a product, as well as where garments are sewn and what materials are woven.

The law is the first salvo in a sweeping regulatory push taking shape across Europe and the United States that is expected to end years of lax controls on the fashion industry’s environmental footprint and ties with labor abuses.

Compliance is complicated and will require companies to master their supply chains far more than most currently do. And while some of the proposed new rules will likely take years to go through the legislative process (and even longer to come into effect), others, like France’s new law, will force companies to act now.

Fashion is not ready.

A test case

France’s new requirements fall under the Anti-Waste Law for a Circular Economy, or AGEC, which aims to push companies towards more circular production and buyers towards more responsible consumption habits. This forces brands to provide consumers with much more transparency about the countries they source from and the environmental impact of the materials used.

For example, if a brand claims that a t-shirt is made from recycled materials, it will have to disclose the recycled content. If more than 50% of a garment is made up of synthetic fibers, it must carry a warning that it will shed microfibers in the wash. There are strict guidelines governing whether a company can claim an item is recyclable, and brands are required to publish the country where a product is made, as well as where the source material it contains is processed and made.

This is the first time that a regulation has required so much disclosure across the industry, said Baptiste Carriere-Pradal, speaking in his capacity as co-founder and director of public affairs consultancy 2B. Policy. He also chairs the Policy Hub, an EU advocacy group that represents the interests of fashion business groups. The industry is totally unprepared.

Although the introduction of the laws is staggered to give smaller brands more time to prepare, it came into effect for the biggest brands this month. Simply determining if a business is covered can be complicated. This year, the law applies to companies that sell more than 25,000 items a year in France and generate more than 50 million ($54 million) in revenue in the country. It does not cover leather goods.

It’s really complicated, said Sophie Bonnier, head of environmental excellence and circularity at French luxury conglomerate Kering. It is necessary to define for each brand who is concerned, when, then find the information to publish. In the case of Kerings, the conditions mean that Gucci and Balenciaga are covered this year, but other major brands, such as Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, are not.

Brands are expecting a grace period as they work to gather the information needed to comply. The law was passed in 2020, but details of the new requirements weren’t released until April, leaving little time to process the huge volumes of data needed, they say.

A quick scan of many major player French websites shows mixed usage so far and highlights some of the complexity involved. A pair of leggings on sale at Nike are shown as being primarily recycled, but there is no percentage breakdown of recycled content. A black polyester skort on sale at Zara offers details of manufacturing sites, but lacks any information on the risk of the microfiber shedding in the wash. A Louis Vuitton synthetic jersey dress does not carry a similar warning because the garment is dry clean only, LVMH said.

Adding to the challenge for many brands, information on what is expected is largely in French and exactly how certain data should be calculated and presented has yet to be defined. The rapid rotation of many styles, somewhat inherent in the trending nature of fashion, also makes things more difficult.

LVMH is strengthening its partnership with the Fairly Made traceability and data management platform to collect and track the information it needs to comply. This year, the luxury giants’ priority is to define product details that carry over from season to season, Capelli said. Both Inditex, owner of Zara, and Kering said they were working to ensure they were fully compliant. Nike did not respond to a request for comment.

Across the industry, complying with the terms of the law is an important and complicated task that requires fashion brands to meet multi-year commitments to improve the traceability of their supply chain, a task that requires ultimately time and money to develop capabilities and processes across business.

It requires a change in the way you operate, Carrière-Pradal said. At the same time, it reveals that much of this information was not at hand.

Regulatory tightening

For brands, being caught off guard is becoming increasingly risky as regulations that could require big changes in business operations advance globally, bringing the threat of financial penalties and legal action.

Certainly, the penalties associated with the AGEC are not significant (15,000 maximum); the biggest risk is reputational and legal, with NGOs, consumer protection agencies and shoppers themselves very focused on what brands are saying, said practice head partner Joanna Peltzmann environment in Paris of the law firm Osborne Clarke.

Several brands around the world are already facing litigation for making allegedly misleading environmental claims. Other laws under consideration around the world could result in heavier fines measured as a percentage of global trademark revenues, with the scope of what is covered expected to increase significantly.

The European Union is working on a series of policies aimed at reshaping the way fashion works by the end of the decade. The planned regulations include new design requirements to make products more sustainable and reduce their environmental footprint and to provide more transparency to consumers about the impact of items on the climate.

Countries like France and Germany have already tightened due diligence requirements, making brands more accountable for misbehavior in their supply chains; regulation that the European Union is also considering.

In the past 12 months, New York and California passed bans on toxic chemicals still commonly used in waterproof outerwear. The proposed New York Fashion Act, which combines strict due diligence and transparency requirements, could expose companies to penalties of up to 2% of global revenue if passed.

The best-positioned brands will make strategic investments that bring them into compliance with the new rules likely now. Many large companies have already increased their spending on traceability tools in anticipation of demands for more data and disclosure, like LVMH’s efforts with Fairly Made. And companies are putting design-to-procurement teams in training on sustainability requirements, while hiring subject matter experts and public affairs specialists in leadership positions to help stay on top of developments. of the landscape.

Managing sustainability issues is clearly moving from a matter of best practice or guidance to strict law, said Susanne Bullock, partner at law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. Brands are well advised to follow these developments closely.

For more BoF durability coverage, Register now for our weekly sustainability briefing by Sarah Kent.